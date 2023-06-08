15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: June 9 to 11

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Welcome back to the weekend! Who’s ready to have some fun?

Call up your friends and check out these 15 fantastic events happening in Metro Vancouver from June 9 to 11. Tour De Concord, NOSH Foodie Fest, Italian Day, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Concord Pacific’s Free Family Bike Festival and Tour de Concord Cycling Race are happening on Saturday, June 10, with kids’ activities, food trucks and a beer garden, and more to check out.

The city’s first major summer event of 2023 will take place on a new 900-metre cycling course on the north shore of False Creek. Children aged 6 to 12 can bring their own bicycles to ride on the closed course before the race starts. And riders between the ages of 3 and 12 can visit the kids zone to learn drop-in skills, tackle the obstacle course, and participate in games sessions.

When: June 10, 2023

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place – False Creek next to Science World – 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online

What: Byron Bertram is a stand-up comic who has worked with Zach Galifianakis, Flight of the Concords, Eddie Izzard, and more. The Britain’s Got Talent alum has appeared on Once Upon a Time, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, and Riverdale and will perform two shows at Yuk Yuk’s Vancouver.

When: January 9 and 10, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Vancouver Northeast at Hastings Racecourse & Casino – 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $19.05 plus tax, purchase online

Japan Market Summer Festival 2023 What: One of the city’s most popular Japanese cultural festivals is officially returning for its summer edition. The Japan Market Summer Festival 2023 will take place at the šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn Plaza at Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza, with several food trucks and food vendors for visitors to dig into. When: June 10 and 11, 2023

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting from $4, purchase online Car-Free Day Surrey 2023 What: Car-Free Day Surrey, hosted by the Newton Business Improvement Association, is a day-long event with live entertainment, family-friendly activities, food vendors and more. Visitors will find lots to see and do during the free street party, including concerts by acclaimed Canadian British singer Luv Randhawa and the popular eight-piece Latin alternative band MNGWA. There will also be TransLink installations to explore, a beer garden, a family zone with roving performers and comedic juggler Matt Henry, and a dance stage with breakdance battles. When: June 10, 2023

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Where: 137th Street, Surrey (Between 72A Avenue and 74th Avenue)

Cost: Free Italian Day 2023 What: Let your tastebuds start tingling! Vancouver’s annual celebration of Italian culture, heritage, and community will return this spring with a full-size festival. Thousands of Vancouverites will take over Commercial Drive as it transforms into a 14-block car-free zone. There will be plenty of merchants, food vendors, and entertainment to discover throughout the day-long event. When: June 11, 2023

Time: 12 to 9 pm

Where: Commercial Drive (Venables Street to Grandview Highway), Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the VSO School of Music present Day of Music, with over 100 free concerts of various music genres to discover in venues across the city.

The all-ages event features performances on 13 stages across the Lower Mainland, including the YVR, Bill Curtis Square in Yaletown, and the Vancouver Convention Centre. The grand finale is a full VSO orchestra concert, under the baton of VSO Music Director Otto Tausk, at the Orpheum at 8 pm.

When: June 10, 2023

Time: Various performances between 10 am to 10 pm

Where: Various venues across the Lower Mainland

Cost: Free

What: The first UFC event held in Canada in almost four years is happening in Vancouver this weekend, and a momentous occasion calls for a huge afterparty.

Mansion Nightclub at Paradox Hotel Vancouver is teaming up with sports gambling website BET99 to throw a Post Fight Night Afterparty on Saturday, June 10. MMA fans and party-goers won’t want to miss out, because the afterparty is hosted by UFC legend Georges St-Pierre (GSP).

When: June 10, 2023

Time: Immediately after the conclusion of UFC 289

Where: Mansion Nightclub — 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Admission: RSVP by calling or texting 604-671-2550. Guest List is also available at mansionclub.ca

What: South Granville BIA’s fun summer food truck series is back for a new year. Called Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks (or TGIFood Trucks), the event is a weekly showdown of some of Vancouver’s best bites and sips on wheels, happening every Friday until August 25.

The pop-up food event offers foodies and locals fare from vendors with a range of culinary delights, including Persian food, Mexican street food, Japanese sandos, and, of course, some sweet treats too.

When: Every Friday until August 25, 2023

Time: 12 to 3 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm

Where: Corner of Fir Street and 10th Avenue

What: The Fleurs de Villes show will return to Vancouver from June 9 to 18 and blossom at VanDusen Botanical Garden for the first time.

With summer travel back in full swing, the flower show, titled “Voyage,” is dedicated to celebrating iconic global destinations and different festivals, fashion, and famous people.

When: June 9 to 18, 2023

Time: 9 am to 7 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden

Cost: $29.12 for visitors aged 13 and above, $11.20 for children, purchase online

What: The NOSH Foodie Fest is returning to the Capilano Mall from June 10 and 11 in the West Parking Lot with a huge menu of tasty bites, meals — and fun, of course.

From mouth-watering food truck plates to next-level molecular gastronomy, even picky eaters will find something to salivate over at the third edition of the NOSH Foodie Fest, kids included.

When: June 10 and 11, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Capilano Mall, West Parking Lot — 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Enjoy a night out to help raise funds for the WISH Drop-In Centre Society. Guests will enjoy burlesque by the Geekenders, live music by Autoheart, improv by The Comedy Department, drag by Alter, and piano karaoke with Eddie Lam Halen.

When: June 11, 2023

Time: 7 to 11 pm

Where: LanaLou’s Restaurant – 362 Powell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Purchase online

What: The Wellness Studio Pop-Up at Bentall Centre spotlights workplace well-being and mental health. The four-week activation offers yoga, strength classes, sound baths, art therapy, mental health talks, and more.

The best of Vancouver’s wellness community will lead the classes, sessions, and other programming. The Wellness Studio also includes spaces such as a phone-free meditation area and an immersive meditation pod called Haven.

When: Now until June 9, 2023

Time: Monday to Friday from 12 pm to 6 pm

Where: Retail Concourse Unit 311 at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: A minimum donation amount of $10 will go towards Foundry in support of youth mental health resources. The donations will be matched by Bentall Centre and complex owner and operator Hudson Pacific Properties.

What: One of Vancouver’s most beloved theatre companies is returning to Sen̓áḵw/Vanier Park this summer with an exciting lineup of shows.

Bard on the Beach’s 34th season includes a British invasion, a vast historical drama, a tale of political intrigue, and an immersive theatre piece drawn from Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

When: June 8 to September 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: In celebration of the studio’s 100th anniversary, a candlelight Warner Bros. tribute concert is coming to Vancouver this spring. The tentative song list includes iconic tunes from The Wizard of Oz, Batman, and Friends.

When: June 9, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: Christ Church Cathedral – 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: Surfrider Foundation Vancouver is looking to celebrate the small and big wins of coastal restoration by cleaning up Kits Beach.

Volunteers can register online and indicate their preference for litter picking or sorting. Reusable gloves, buckets, and pickers will be available on-site, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own equipment as supply is limited.

When: June 10, 2023

Time: 9:30 am to 12 pm

Where: Kitsilano Beach, meeting at the 1232 Arbutus Street intersection at the beach (between Whyte and Creelman avenues)

Cost: Free; RSVP online