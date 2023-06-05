Volunteers needed to clean up Kitsilano Beach this weekend

World Ocean’s Week is upon us, and Surfrider Foundation Vancouver is looking to celebrate the small and big wins of coastal restoration by cleaning up Kits Beach.

Surfrider is an entirely volunteer-led foundation that runs initiatives to educate the local community about ways to protect our coastlines.

They started their first grassroots beach cleanup eight years ago and are back this weekend to do it again at Kits Beach.

From 9:30 am to 12 pm on Saturday, June 10, the foundation will clean up and sort waste along the Kitsilano coastline.

They are looking for volunteers to help pick up waste and sort it into the appropriate recycling categories. Volunteers can register online and indicate their preference for litter picking or sorting.

Reusable gloves, buckets, and pickers will be available on-site, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own equipment as supply is limited.

Don’t be afraid to get involved and help keep our coastlines clean.

When: June 10, 2023

Time: 9:30 am to 12 pm

Where: Kitsilano Beach, meeting at the 1232 Arbutus Street intersection at the beach (between Whyte and Creelman avenues)

Cost: Free; RSVP online