Georges St-Pierre is hosting a UFC Vancouver afterparty at Mansion Nightclub this weekend

The first UFC event held in Canada in almost four years is happening in Vancouver this weekend, and a momentous occasion calls for a huge afterparty.

Mansion Nightclub at Paradox Hotel Vancouver is teaming up with sports gambling website BET99 to throw a Post Fight Night Afterparty on Saturday, June 10.

MMA fans and party-goers won’t want to miss out, because the afterparty is hosted by UFC legend Georges St-Pierre (GSP).

St-Pierre is one of the most decorated MMA fighters of all time, retiring with a 26-2-0 record. The BET99 ambassador is a three-time welterweight champion as well as a middleweight champion. GSP also holds the third-longest individual UFC title reign of 2,064 days.

Guests can indulge themselves in Mansion Nightclub’s signature VIP experience, complete with luxurious bottle service in a private space. Reservations for VIP Tables can be made by calling or texting 604-671-2550.

Space is limited for the Post Fight Night Afterparty, so if you want to meet one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time (and maybe show off your dance moves), RSVP by calling or texting 604-671-2550. Guest List is available online.

In celebration of UFC 289’s arrival in Vancouver, BET99 is offering a variety of promotions. Please note that BET99 is only available to those aged 19 and over and is not available to residents of Ontario. Remember to play responsibly when using BET99.

BET99 Mansion Nightclub Post Fight Night After Party hosted by Georges St-Pierre

When: June 10, 2023

Time: Immediately after the conclusion of UFC 289

Where: Mansion Nightclub — 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Admission: RSVP by calling or texting 604-671-2550. Guest List is also available at mansionclub.ca

With files from Rob Williams