Get ready to munch! A beloved food festival is retuning to North Vancouver and you better come hungry.

The NOSH Foodie Fest is returning to the Capilano Mall from June 10 and 11 in the West Parking Lot with a huge menu of tasty bites, meals — and fun, of course.

From mouth-watering food truck plates to next-level molecular gastronomy, even picky eaters will find something to salivate over at the third edition of the NOSH Foodie Fest, kids included.

The Flavour Lab is the place to be to vaporize your tastebuds with pineapple-flavoured vapour clouds and sample liquid nitrogen ice-cream dots. You’ll also get to meet and chat with food scientists who will share the secrets and processes behind these exciting dishes.

And if you’re looking for artisanal and local products, head over to the Good Eats Market where vendors from across the province will be selling their own creations and labours of love.

Famed food truckers like Super Thai Food, BeaverTails, and Salty’s Lobster Shack will be dishing out delectable bites all weekend. Don’t forget the This and That Tasting Lounge, where food and drink samples will be given out from participating Capilano merchants.

So come with an empty tummy and get ready to leave with a full belly — the NOSH Foodie Fest is the place to be this month.

When: Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 (rain or shine)

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Capilano Mall, West Parking Lot — 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Tickets: Free to attend