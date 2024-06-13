15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: June 14 to 16

Beer by the Pier (Family Services of the North Shore/Submitted) | Bark Park (Bentall Centre/Submitted)

The last weekend of spring is upon us. Don’t let it go to waste!

Plan your days with our rundown of 15 great events happening in Metro Vancouver from June 14 to 16. We’ve got Father’s Day, Bark Park, and more.

What: The third annual Bark Park will take over Bentall Centre’s rooftop parkade at 1025 Dunsmuir Street on Saturday, June 15. Attendees of the free event will enjoy live entertainment, delicious eats and drinks for owners, and yummy treats for our pawfect pals.

Partial proceeds from the dog-friendly public event will go to support Loved at Last, a non-profit organization based in Vancouver that helps find homes for dogs in need.

When: June 15, 2024

Time: Noon to 6 pm

Where: Bentall Centre Bark Park – 1025 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Working up an appetite in the Sea to Sky region this weekend? Stop by the new Squamish Food Truck Plaza beside the August Jack Motor Inn to check out a rotating lineup of food trucks curated by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival.

The plaza will also be home to a variety of public events throughout the summer.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until September 2, 2024 (except for June 30)

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Squamish Plaza — 37947 Cleveland Avenue, Squamish

What: Take Dad out to the ball game! Toronto Blue Jays affiliate Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Spokane Indians from June 11 to 16, with a Family Fun Sunday planned for Father’s Day. There will also be a post-game Run the Bases event for children under 12.

When: June 11 to 16, 2024 (Family Fun Sunday on Father’s Day)

Time: Various start times

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Get ready to ride the rails this summer because the Stanley Park Train is expanding its schedule for the warmer months.

The Stanley Park Miniature Train is a beloved activity for locals and tourists, with over 200,000 visitors riding the 20 gauge, 2 km track each year. The railway’s locomotives feature an impressive locally built replica of Canadian Pacific Railway Engine #374, which is “famous for pulling Canada’s first transcontinental passenger train in Vancouver in the late 1880s.”

When: Saturdays and Sundays until July 1, Wednesdays to Sundays from July 3 to September 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm (Wednesdays and Thursdays), 10 am to 4 pm (Fridays to Sundays),

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance

Tickets: $4.25 to $8.25, free for children two years and under. 10-ride passes are also available. Purchase online

What: Red Truck Brewery will be celebrating its eighth year of the concert series with a diverse lineup of local and international performers at the brewery’s spacious outdoor area in East Van. This year’s headliners include Daniel Wesley on June 15, Jeremie Albino on July 20, and Trey Lewis on August 17. Each concert will also have a variety of supporting acts to fill the day with music.

When: June 15, July 20, and August 17, 2024

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting from $60 plus fees, purchase online

What: Bring your dad down to The Improv Centre on Granville Island for an afternoon of laughs with some of Vancouver’s top comedians. The Father Day’s show is family-friendly and will be inspired by the audience’s suggestions. And yes, there will be beer!

When: June 16, 2024

Time: Doors 1 pm, show 2 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The annual Beer by the Pier, presented by Darwin Properties Ltd., is happening on Saturday, June 15, at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver.

The signature summer event will treat guests to five tastings, live music by Adam Woodall, a silent auction with items donated by North Shore businesses, a 50/50 raffle, and a Smoke & Bones BBQ dinner.

When: June 15, 2024

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: $120 per person, purchase online

What: Learn about Chinatown’s heritage and culture through hands-on activities during Family Saturdays at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre. The event happens on the third Saturday of each month from 11 am to 1 pm and includes guided tours, prizes, special offers from neighbouring restaurants, and free admission for youth 17 years and under.

This weekend’s event, on Saturday, June 15, features a showcase of Chinese Folk Musical Instruments. Learn all about the erhu, suona, and guzheng while enjoying a performance by Juno-nominated singer Ginalina and the Vancouver Chinese Music Ensemble.

When: The third Saturday of each month

Time: 11 am to 1 pm (Centre is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm)

Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free for youth 17 and under, guests under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is $10 to $12, purchase online

What: Scent & Savour is hosted by Daydream Lab Handcrafted Co., and begins with a welcome drink as well as a preset buffet selection of chef’s choice appetizers.

The Culinary and Olfactory Experience continues with skilled perfumers leading guests in creating their own signature fragrance. Each participant will choose from an assortment of premium fragrance ingredients curated to their preferences and make a bespoke 30 ml perfume.

When: June 15, 2024

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites — 550 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $115, register online

What: Lafarge Lake hosts a Family Fishing Day during BC’s free fishing weekend. Experts will be available to teach participants new techniques for catching rainbow trout, plus there will be fly tying lessons, casting lessons, and a salmon raffle.

No licence is needed during Family Fishing Day, and prizes will be given out at the end of the event.

When: June 16, 2024

Time: 9 am to 1 pm

Where: Lafarge Lake – Town Centre Park, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

Playland Eras Night 2024 What: A trip to the amusement park is a highlight on any summer schedule. And for Swifties in need of a little more excitement, Vancouver’s Playland has an upcoming event that they need to check out. Vancouver’s amusement park is hosting Playland Eras Night, a special Taylor Swift-themed night, on Saturday, June 15. The magical evening will feature unique treats, live entertainment, and a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tay-Tay in concert. Eras Night is just one of the four special events that Playland has planned for thrill-seekers in June. When: June 15, 2024

Time: 6 to 11 pm

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Lynn’s Lite Lage was created in honour of Lynn Johnston, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2023. Container Brewing and Johnston’s son Tyler are teaming up to raise awareness of the importance of blood and platelet donations with the launch of the new brew.

On June 16, Container Brewing is hosting a fundraiser parking lot party with food trucks on site, DJs from Eastblvd Records, and Canadian Blood Services helping to sign up donors. Ten percent of all beer sales that day, plus $1 per can of Lynn’s Lite Lager sold thereafter, will be donated to a charity of Lynn’s choice.

When: June 16, 2024

Time: All Day

Where: Container Brewing — 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Fortune Sound Club in Chinatown is marking its 15th anniversary on Friday, June 14, with a stacked lineup headlined by Jamaican Dancehall legend Sister Nancy. Regarded as the first female dancehall DJ, Sister Nancy will also be joined by DJ Gravy, DJ Synapse, Rico Uno and Mada P in the main room.

Keeping the vibes going in the Fortune Projects Space is Mad Ting Party alongside Dj Seko, Bria Tequila, Kyle Maunahan, and ClintJav.

When: June 14, 2024

Time: 10 pm to 2 am

Where: Fortune Sound Club – 147 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $40 plus fees, purchase online

What: Canada’s largest South Asian youth event will kick off this year’s festivities with a massive outdoor celebration in June. Due to popular demand, it will be free to all attendees.

5X Festival Blockparty, taking place at Surrey Civic Plaza on June 15, features a concert lineup of some of Metro Vancouver’s finest South Asian musical and artistic talents. The all-ages, outdoor event also includes art installations, a vendor village, and food and drink vendors.

When: June 15, 2024

Time: 2 pm start

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free, RSVP online

What: The Capilano Mall Foodie Fest returns for its fourth and most mouthwatering year yet.

The family-friendly outdoor event is free to attend and will serve up tasty dishes rain or shine. Discover a new foodie favourite and treat yourself to food truck classics in the west parking lot at 935 Marine Drive.

In addition to the can’t-miss food truck fare with new ingredients, the Capilano Mall Foodie Fest will feature live music, face painters, a food-meets-science activity, and an artisanal food market with local merchants.

When: June 15 and 16, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Capilano Mall, West Parking Lot — 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Tickets: Free to attend

Plus here’s an event happening next week that you need to get on your radar!

Stanley Park Sun Setter Lounge What: Commemorate the Summer Solstice with live music, games and tastings at the BCLIQUOR 39th & Cambie parking lot. The special event will also feature your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Sun Setter Stage at Vancouver Craft Beer Week this summer.