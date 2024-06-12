Free late-night parties and jams coming to Jazz Festival this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Vancouver International Jazz Festival (VIJF) is coming up fast, and there’s plenty for music lovers to enjoy deep into the night.

One of BC’s largest music festivals, VIJF is hosting six free late-night performances at Ocean Artworks on Granville Island.

There will be over 150 performances and events to check out this year, including over 50 free shows of diverse programming on stages all over the city.

Head to Ocean Artworks on Friday, June 21, for a free performance by DJ Paisley Eva. Hailing from the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Nation village of Eslha7an, Ta7talíya Paisley Eva has wowed fans and filled dance floors for over a decade with unique curated selections ranging from house, disco, pop, and more.

On Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23, CBC Music’s Afterdark host Odario Williams will be taking over the Granville Island venue. Expect a mix of dub, hip-hop, funk, and soul during the two-night late-night residency.

DJ O Show, aka Orene Askew, is bringing the party to Ocean Artworks from June 28 to 30.

Askew is the winner of the 2022 International Indigenous Hip Hop Award for DJ of the Year and is a proudly Afro-Indigenous member of the Squamish Nation. The prolific DJ has been awarded a Vancouver Pride standout award, has worked with the Vancouver Canucks, Whitecaps, and Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week, and has opened for luminaries such as Kevin Hart and Russell Peters.

When: June 21 to 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online