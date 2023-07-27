15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: July 28 to 30

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Thanks for the memories, July!

Fill the last weekend of the summer month with our list of 15 great events around Metro Vancouver from July 28 to 30. Honda Celebration of Light, Punchbowl, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: There will be even more reasons to look to the sky during this year’s Honda Celebration of Light – and that’s before the sun even goes down.

Event organizers have announced that the fan-favourite Pete McLeod and the Red Bull Air Show will return over English Bay for all three nights this summer. That means that you will see jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics on July 29 before the massive fireworks displays by The Phillipines.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 29: The Philippines, represented by Blue Peacock With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Time: 10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine.

10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Location: English Bay, Vancouver

What: The Rosé Disco is happening at the PNE Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 30, with over 30 wineries, artisans, and chefs to discover.

Vancouver’s Summer Rosé Picnic Party is presented by Feaster, and the event will also feature a sizzling lineup of live music to go with the landscape of pink and white decor.

When: July 30, 2023

Time: 1 to 6 pm

Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Price: $30 pre-sale, $55 regular price. Purchase online

What: Hello Yello is on a mission to change Vancouver’s reputation one spontaneous conversation at a time, starting off with its first public space launch in Kitsilano. For two weeks, the neighbourhood plaza at West 4th and Maple Street will be transformed into a pop-up space where connection is encouraged.

When: July 28 to August 11, 2023

Where: Neighbourhood Plaza — West 4th and Maple Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: You may hear more screams than usual at Playland this weekend as its Halloween in July celebration will also be held on Sunday, July 30 from 11 am to 5 pm.

Halloween lovers of all ages are encouraged to get into the spooky spirit early by visiting the haunted mansion to learn all about this year’s Fright Night extravaganza coming this October. And yes, costumes are highly encouraged!

When: July 30, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The improv theatre company’s family-friendly summer show is Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You!. Comedy fans can join the party to help craft a unique story during each performance.

Fans of films such as The Princess Bride, Labyrinth, and Lord of the Rings will feel right at home during this limited-run show.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from June 3o to August 19, 2023 (Special opening night on Thursday, June 29

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $26.50 with special pricing of $15 for opening night! Tickets available online.

What: On July 29, sail off on Prince of Whales’ luxury catamaran, where you can watch the world-famous Honda Celebration of Light fireworks in a lively atmosphere with panoramic views from the Pacific Ocean.

Passengers can enjoy complimentary hot drinks and a delectable assortment of small menu items and delicious catered snacks served by Truffles Fine Foods during the excursion, and locally sourced alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase on board.

When: July 29 (The Philippines)

Time: 7:30 to 10:30 pm

Where: Prince of Whales on Granville Island – 1666 Duranleau Street, Vancouver, BC V6H 3S2

Cost: $189 per person plus taxes and fees, purchase online

What: Boygenius is made up of acclaimed singer-songwriters Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus. Their self-titled debut EP was named to numerous Top Albums lists of 2018, and since then, Boygenius has continued to perform together in surprise appearances on each other’s tours and for benefit performances.

Grammy Award nominee and Billboard Music Award winner Carly Rae Jepsen is one of two openers for Boygenius during their Vancouver concert. Jepsen is a household name with her massive hit “Call Me Maybe” and has won new fans the world over with her catchy dance and synth-pop hits.

When: July 28, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: PNE Amphitheatre – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets on sale now

What: Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event, which is expected to feature dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, live entertainment, and more. And admission to the night market is free.

When: Every Friday from July 7 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Everett Aquasox until July 30 with themed games including PlayNow Throwback Thursday with Scratch and Wins for the first 1,000 fans aged 19+, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat Friday, Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday presented by Sleeman Breweries, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a pennant giveaway for the first 500 fans under 12.

When: Now until July 30, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Thursday, Saturday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Attendees of this year’s Punchbowl Festival will discover over 50 vendors sampling over 250 summer spirits, beer and cider cocktail creations, wine, and food.

A highlight of this year’s cocktail fest is the Cointreau Margarita Village, where Vancouver’s top mixologists will show off their best margaritas paired with incredible tacos.

When: July 29, 2023

Time: Daytime tasting from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm, evening tasting from 5 to 9 pm

Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Price: Starting from $28-$30, regular price $45. Purchase online

What: The 11th Annual Fraser Valley Pride Celebration Festival & Walk invites everyone to celebrate Pride at Fraser River Heritage Park. The free event includes a variety of vendor booths, live entertainment for the whole family, and more.

When: July 29, 2023

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: Fraser River Heritage Park, 7494 Mary Street, Mission

Admission: Free

What: Brought to you by Russell Brewing and The Festival Company, Russell & Roots is two huge concert nights in support of mental health initiatives.

Prepare to let loose and headbang on July 29th for Russell & Roots’ Rock Night (presented by CFOX) with iconic headliners Marianas Trench, Big Wreck, Default & The Wild, and Wrestle Core.

And get ready to do it all again on August 12th for Country Night (presented by 93.7 JR Country) with LOCASH, James Barker Band, Meghan Patrick, and local acts who will get the audience toe-tapping and singing along to their high-energy performances.

When: The Rock Show – July 29, and The Country Show – August 12

Time: 1 to 10 pm

Where: Softball City — 2201 148 Street, Surrey, British Columbia

Tickets: Starting at $78 — tickets are available here.

What: The second annual Car-Free Day Downtown New West, hosted by the Downtown New West BIA and the City of New Westminster, is happening this weekend along Columbia Street.

The day-long event is presented by Translink and will feature local musicians and artists, family activities, vendors, food trucks, and more in the pedestrian paradise.

When: July 29, 2023

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: Columbia Street, between 4th and 8th Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: ChitChat Comedy at Little Mountain Gallery features touring and local comedians performing a carefully crafted stand-up set followed by participating in an off-the-cuff interview conducted by host Dustin Searcy.

This weekend’s performers include Sean McDonnell, Katie-Ellen Humphries, Robert Peng, and Zawer Sulaiman.

When: July 29, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 7:30 pm

Where: Little Mountain Gallery – 110 Water Street, Vancouver

What: Early Music Vancouver Summer Festival is celebrating women composers, librettists, and performers of the past and present in 2023. WomeninSight is inspired by revolutionary writer Christine de Pizan and explores the impact and the role of women throughout history through a musical lens.

When: July 27 to August 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Online

What: Van Vogue Jam Arts Society welcomes everyone to the third annual Posh Ball happening at the D/6 Bar & Lounge at Parq Vancouver. The 19+ event will feature vogue and runway competitions, commentator showdowns, prizes for best dressed, and more throughout the shindig. Co-presented by Vancouver Pride Society.

When: July 28, 2023

Time: 5 pm to 3 am

Where: D/6 Bar & Lounge – 39 Smithe Street Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online