15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: January 13 to 15

January rolls along with another great weekend full of fun events!

Check out these 15 great things to do in Vancouver from January 13 to 15, including Vancouver Warriors’ College Night, Gluten-Free Expo, and more.

What: The Gluten-Free Expo, Canada’s largest gluten-free event, is taking over Vancouver’s Conference Centre with a showcase of hundreds of local and international products.

Over the course of two days, guests will be able to sample tons of delicious eats — from pizzas to pastas to baked goods — and find amazing deals on frozen food, jarred sauces, alcohol, and much more. There will also be expert speakers throughout the event to provide guests with interesting information and advice about the gluten-free lifestyle — including registered dieticians, health coaches, and professional chefs.

When: January 14 to January 15, 2023

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets cost $20 and are available here

What: Forgiveness is the powerful story of a family’s harrowing experiences during World War II adapted by Hiro Kanagawa from the acclaimed memoir by Mark Sakamoto.

Forgiveness explores how can one turn away from a life of anger and embrace forgiveness in the face of tremendous adversity and transgressions.

When: Now until February 12, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $35, purchase online

What: Burnaby Photographic Society presents a print exhibition showcasing snaps from the club’s weekly meetings, outings, external competitions, and print nights. Head down to Shadbolt Centre for the Arts to see the wide variety of unique photos.

When: Now until January 28, 2023

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (Monday to Friday), 8:30 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 9 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Centre Aisle Gallery and Encores Cafe – Shadbolt Centre for the Arts – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: UBC Botanical Garden is hosting its first Lunar New Year Market on January 14 and 15, with an artisan market, live entertainment, a lion dance, and more to enjoy.

Visitors of the Lunar New Year Market will meet local makers, artists, and crafters showcasing a variety of goods. The festivities also include kung fu performances from UBC Kung Fu Club and dance performances by the YunTang Dance Club and UBC Hanfu Culture Society.

When: January 14 and 15, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden Reception Centre – 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $5 plus tax and fees, purchase online

What: Over the Lunar New Year period, FlyOver Canada at the Canada Place pier in downtown Vancouver is featuring “Soar Over Taiwan,” a showcase of some of the island nation’s most iconic vistas and sites.

The immersive flight ride takes passengers along the waters near Green Island, above the famous Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival, past tea farms, and into the heart of Taipei — over the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper. You can also enjoy Taiwan-inspired food and drinks at the Flying Whale Waterfront Cafe and add your wish to the hong bao tree.

When: January 10 to February 12, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Vancouver’s best smash burger food truck Sirius Craving and comedian Alex Mackenzie are teaming up for a night of burgs and laughs this week.

Taking place at Coho Commissary, A Sirius Night Out will have seatings at 6 and 8 pm, when guests will be able to enjoy a half-pound brisket and chuck smash burger, bottomless Sirius fries, and a cash bar alongside a standup performance by Mackenzie.

When: January 13, 2023

Time: 6 and 8 pm

Where: Coho Commissary, 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $59 per person

What: The Warriors is hosting College Night on Saturday, January 14 when the Las Vegas Desert Dogs are in town. Students of all ages are encouraged to take a night off from studying and campus life and enjoy an exciting night of NLL action.

There will also be a variety of pre-game and in-game activities at Rogers Arena to check out throughout the evening.

When: January 14, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Daisy Theatre presents a twisted take on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in Little Willy. Every leading lady in the Daisy ensemble battles for the sought-after role of Juliet. Audience-favourite characters will return and there may even be an appearance of The Bard himself.

When: Now until January 29, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: The Cultch’s Historic Theatre – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $35, purchase online

What: Platinum recording artist Borgeous (“Tsunami,” “Stampede”) performs a free RSVP show at Harbour Event & Convention Centre on January 14. The LA-based DJ/producer has been nominated for a Juno and was ranked on DJ Mag’s list of Top 100 DJs of 2013.

When: January 14, 2023

Time: 10 pm to 3 am

Where: Harbour Event & Convention Centre – 760 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free, rsvp online

What: A local festival of all things hot chocolate is officially returning in 2023, just like it does every winter.

The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is making a sweet comeback from January 14 to February 14, 2023. The new name is to signal the addition of new participating neighbourhoods and municipalities. More details to be released closer to the event.

When: January 14 to February 14, 2023 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Time: Various restaurant opening hours

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

What: Vancouver Giants presents CHL action at the Langley Events Centre this week, including games against the Spokane Chiefs on January 13 and the Tri-City Americans on January 15.

When: January 13 and 15, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (Friday), 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Catch Vancouver ramen maker Lucky Bepo popping up at Wicked Café this month, where they’ll be serving up bowls of their Ebi Chili Tonkotsu – a ramen made with creamy tonkotsu broth topped with nutty, sesame ground pork mix, nira, black sesame, negi, and a house-made shrimp chili oil. Tickets are available through Lucky Bepo Ramen’s website.

When: January 13, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: Wicked Cafe, 1399 W 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Free to reserve, bowls are $19 each

What: Snowshoeing with your dog is an opportunity to explore the great outdoors while giving you both a great workout. This low-impact sport is continuing to grow in popularity, and luckily for Vancouverites, there are great trails just a short drive away that are perfect for bringing Fido along.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various mountains near Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience was developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society and opens on the 100th anniversary of one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time: the discovery of the boy king’s tomb in 1922.

Drawing from National Geographic Society archives, Beyond King Tut combines cinematic storytelling and immersive projections by Montreal-based Normal Studio for a one-of-a-kind journey through ancient and modern Egypt. Guests will meet Ancient Egyptian gods like Ra and Anubis before descending into King Tut’s burial chamber and joining his quest for immortality.

When: Now until January 14, 2023

Time: Various time slots from 10 am to 8 pm from Sunday to Thursday (final entry 7 pm), and 10 am to 9 pm on Friday and Saturday (final entry 8 pm)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 999 Canada Place

Tickets: Available online

What: FADO – The Saddest Music in the World by acclaimed Portuguese-Canadian playwright Elaine Ávila returns to the Firehall. The musical tells the story of a young woman facing her country’s Fascist past as well as her own identity. FADO also features the heartbreaking national music of Portugal known as Fado, which means “fate.”

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from January 14 to February 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Firehall Arts Centre – 280 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Sliding scale of $25-$40. Purchase online