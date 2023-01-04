EventsArts

RuPaul's Drag Race stars are coming to the Commodore Ballroom this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Jan 4 2023, 12:42 am
Ra'Jah O'Hara/Facebook | Heidi N Closet/Instagram
The biggest drag show on the West Coast is returning to Vancouver this month with its largest lineup of performers to date.

It’s Just Drag is taking over the Commodore Ballroom for its fifth installment on January 27, 2023.

Hosted by legendary Vancouver queen Joan-E and featuring appearances by Rajah O’Hara and Heidi N Closet from RuPaul’s Drag Race, this drag extravaganza will also showcase a stacked roster of homegrown talent.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TFD Presents (@tfdpresents)

Ra’Jah O’Hara was the winner of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World in 2022, taking home the $100,000 prize as well as the title of “Queen of the Mother-Pucking World.” She also appeared in Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race as well as Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Ra'Jah O'Hara

Ra’Jah O’Hara/Instagram

Heidi N Closet competed on Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, winning the title of Miss Congeniality. She was also selected as Dragula Entertainer of the Year by the North Carolina Entertainer of the Year awards in 2019.

Heidi N Closet

Heidi N Closet/Instagram

It’s Just Drag also features a number of stars from Canada’s Drag Race and Canada vs. The World, including Kendall Gender, Stephanie Prince, BETH, Synthia Kiss, Juice Boxx, and Gia Metric.

Kendell Gender

Kendell Gender/Instagram

Other stars performing at the Commodore Ballroom include:

  • Makayla Couture
  • Bibi Souphresh
  • Tiffany Ann Co
  • Continental Breakfast
  • Pm
  • Batty Bbanks
  • Coco
  • Bong Ganisa
  • Jerrilynn Spears
  • Kara Juku
  • King Fisher
  • Rogue
  • Serenity Meadows
  • Xanax

It’s Just Drag

When: January 27, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: $76, purchase online. VIP packages are also available.

