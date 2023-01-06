It may not be warm outside, but dozens of cafes, food trucks, bakeries, restaurants, and more will be hot as heck come January 14, as the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival returns on that date.

The celebration of all things hot chocolate runs for an entire month until February 14, and during those four weeks, folks will have ample opportunity to seek out the wildest, tastiest, and most picture-perfect sips concocted especially for this occasion by local establishments.

For the 2023 run, there are 66 vendors, including three supply partners. Twenty-two of those are new participants, and three are returning after a hiatus from the fest.

In general, all of this simply means we have a LOT of drinking and exploring to do.

This year the festival features 95 locations and a whopping 143 different hot chocolate flavours.

So, without further ado, here are all 66 vendors to try during the 13th Annual Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival.

49TH PARALLEL COFFEE + LUCKY’S DOUGHNUTS

À LA MODE PIE CAFÉ

AIYAOHNO CAFÉ

APERITIVO TRUCK

ARTIGIANO

BEAUCOUP BAKERY & CAFE

BEL CAFE

BELLA GELATERIA

BELLAGGIO CAFÉ

(THE) BENCH BAKEHOUSE

BETA 5 CHOCOLATES

BJORNBAR BAKERY

BLUE HAT BAKERY-CAFÉ (at PICA)

BOBA RUN

BROYÉ CAFE & BAKERY

BUTTER BAKED GOODS

CADEAUX BAKERY

CASA MIA

CASSANDRA CAKE CO.

CHATTO TEA & COFFEE

CHEZ CHRISTOPHE CHOCOLATERIE PATISSERIE

DOUGHGIRLS

DRUNKEN CHOCOLATIER

EAST VAN ROASTERS

ETERNAL ABUNDANCE

EVERBEAN CAFÉ + JUST CAKES BAKESHOP

(THE) FEDERAL STORE

FIFE BAKERY

FAUBOURG PARIS BAKERY

FUFÚ CAFÉ

GEM CHOCOLATES

GIOVANE CAFFÈ

GLENBURN SODA FOUNTAIN

(THE) GOOD CHOCOLATIER

HONOLULU COFFEE

KAFKA’S COFFEE

KASAMA CHOCOLATES

KOKO MONK CHOCOLATES

KOKO MONK HOT CHOCOLATE LOUNGE

LA GLACE

LADURÉE

LITTLE CAFE ON ROBSON

MARCHÉ MON PITOU

MINK CHOCOLATES

(THE) MODERN PANTRY

MON PARIS PATISSERIE

MOTORETTA

NELSON THE SEAGULL

PALLET COFFEE ROASTERS

PASSIONE GELATO

PÂTISSERIE LEBEAU

PAUL CAFE & RESTAURANT

PEAKED PIES

(THE) PIE HOLE

SCIUÉ + SOIRETTE

SUPER VELOCE

TEMPER PASTRY

THIERRY CHOCOLATES

THOMAS HAAS CHOCOLATES

TRAFIQ CAFÉ

UNO GELATO

VANCOUVER AQUARIUM

VIVA CAFÉ

WHISK MATCHA + LEVEL V BAKERY

When: January 14 to February 14, 2023 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival