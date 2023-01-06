Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival reveals participating vendors and drinks
It may not be warm outside, but dozens of cafes, food trucks, bakeries, restaurants, and more will be hot as heck come January 14, as the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival returns on that date.
The celebration of all things hot chocolate runs for an entire month until February 14, and during those four weeks, folks will have ample opportunity to seek out the wildest, tastiest, and most picture-perfect sips concocted especially for this occasion by local establishments.
For the 2023 run, there are 66 vendors, including three supply partners. Twenty-two of those are new participants, and three are returning after a hiatus from the fest.
In general, all of this simply means we have a LOT of drinking and exploring to do.
This year the festival features 95 locations and a whopping 143 different hot chocolate flavours.
-
49TH PARALLEL COFFEE + LUCKY’S DOUGHNUTS
-
À LA MODE PIE CAFÉ
-
AIYAOHNO CAFÉ
-
APERITIVO TRUCK
-
ARTIGIANO
-
BEAUCOUP BAKERY & CAFE
-
BEL CAFE
-
BELLA GELATERIA
-
BELLAGGIO CAFÉ
-
(THE) BENCH BAKEHOUSE
-
BETA 5 CHOCOLATES
-
BJORNBAR BAKERY
-
BLUE HAT BAKERY-CAFÉ (at PICA)
-
BOBA RUN
-
BROYÉ CAFE & BAKERY
-
BUTTER BAKED GOODS
-
CADEAUX BAKERY
-
CASA MIA
-
CASSANDRA CAKE CO.
-
CHATTO TEA & COFFEE
-
CHEZ CHRISTOPHE CHOCOLATERIE PATISSERIE
-
DOUGHGIRLS
-
DRUNKEN CHOCOLATIER
-
EAST VAN ROASTERS
-
ETERNAL ABUNDANCE
-
EVERBEAN CAFÉ + JUST CAKES BAKESHOP
-
(THE) FEDERAL STORE
-
FIFE BAKERY
-
FAUBOURG PARIS BAKERY
-
FUFÚ CAFÉ
-
GEM CHOCOLATES
-
GIOVANE CAFFÈ
-
GLENBURN SODA FOUNTAIN
-
(THE) GOOD CHOCOLATIER
-
HONOLULU COFFEE
-
KAFKA’S COFFEE
-
KASAMA CHOCOLATES
-
KOKO MONK CHOCOLATES
-
KOKO MONK HOT CHOCOLATE LOUNGE
-
LA GLACE
-
LADURÉE
-
LITTLE CAFE ON ROBSON
-
MARCHÉ MON PITOU
-
MINK CHOCOLATES
-
(THE) MODERN PANTRY
-
MON PARIS PATISSERIE
-
MOTORETTA
-
NELSON THE SEAGULL
-
PALLET COFFEE ROASTERS
-
PASSIONE GELATO
-
PÂTISSERIE LEBEAU
-
PAUL CAFE & RESTAURANT
-
PEAKED PIES
-
(THE) PIE HOLE
-
SCIUÉ + SOIRETTE
-
SUPER VELOCE
-
TEMPER PASTRY
-
THIERRY CHOCOLATES
-
THOMAS HAAS CHOCOLATES
-
TRAFIQ CAFÉ
-
UNO GELATO
-
VANCOUVER AQUARIUM
-
VIVA CAFÉ
-
WHISK MATCHA + LEVEL V BAKERY
Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival 2023
When: January 14 to February 14, 2023 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)
Where: Locations in and around Vancouver
Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival