Looking to shake up your routine, mix in healthier food options, and feel better as you step foot into 2023?

After a two-year hiatus, the Gluten Free Expo, Canada’s largest gluten-free event, is back – and it’s here to show you that a gluten-free diet has never been easier.

From January 14 to January 15, the bustling event will take over Vancouver’s Conference Centre, showcasing hundreds of local and international products.

Over the course of two days, guests will be able to sample tons of delicious eats — from pizzas to pastas to baked goods — and find amazing deals on frozen food, jarred sauces, alcohol, and much more.

The expo supports not only people with gluten intolerances but also people looking for a lifestyle change. It’s an accessible gateway towards healthier eating without sacrificing flavour, and the whole exhibition is set up to help you explore the massive range of gluten-free products on the market.

There will also be expert speakers throughout the event to provide guests with interesting information and advice about the gluten-free lifestyle — including registered dieticians, health coaches, and professional chefs.

This year’s sponsors include Promise Gluten Free Bread, which offers an assortment of baked goods so soft and fluffy you truly won’t believe they’re gluten-free; and Nima Partners Technology, a company that created an innovative sensor that detects gluten in foods within minutes.

Other sponsors include Yeshi Dressings, Alkeme, and many more.

The Gluten Free Expo started in a small community centre in Vancouver with the goal of helping those with gluten intolerance discover new dietary solutions while collecting gluten-free donations for those in need of assistance, so they’d never have to choose between eating or feeling ill.

Today, they have grown into a huge yearly event that spans three major communities in Western Canada, educating people and families about gluten intolerance, while giving them access to healthy alternatives they might not consider otherwise.

Tickets to the Gluten Free Expo cost $20 and can be purchased here. Admission is free for children under the age of 12 — and there’s even a designated play area for kids to enjoy.

Whether you want to discover tips and tricks from health-conscious experts, connect with like-minded people, or simply eat good food, this clean-eating event is not to be missed.

When: January 14 to January 15

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets cost $20 and are available here