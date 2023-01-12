Vancouver Warriors are throwing a huge College Night party this weekend

Fans know that the atmosphere at Vancouver Warriors games at Rogers Arena is always electric. And the energy will be turned up this weekend with the return of one of the season’s most popular theme nights.

The Warriors is hosting College Night on Saturday, January 14, when the Las Vegas Desert Dogs are in town. Students of all ages are encouraged to take a night off from studying and campus life and enjoy an exciting night of NLL action.

There will also be a variety of pre-game and in-game activities at Rogers Arena to check out throughout the evening.

Wear your school jersey or colours to show off your school spirit while enjoying the Weekend Warriors Pub Program. Fans can get game-day discounts at local bars and pubs by simply showing their tickets to the staff.

College Night will have music pumping all game long and feature school chants and cheer-offs between schools during timeouts and quarters. And during half-time, you may even be selected to play some classic games down on the pitch, like tug of war, Wiffle ball, and dodgeball.

The Toronto Blue Jays and team mascot Ace will also be at College Night to support the team and participate in fun in-game activities. You may even have a chance to meet one of your favourite players to get an autograph.

And the fun continues in the Warriors’ two Party Zones on each side of the end zones for every home game. The BCLC Play Now Party Zone and Ole Party Zone can accommodate 250 people, and tickets are just $25.

The zones showcase live entertainment during each game ranging from a live DJ, the team’s Lululemon Dance Troupe, or a live marching band. Fans will also enjoy a turf-level view of the entire game while soaking in the party atmosphere.

When: January 14, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online