Information on how to prepare for your trip and stay safe is available from North Shore Rescue and AdventureSmart.

With winter just getting started, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy quality snow-filled outdoor time with your pup.

It’s a great way to explore the great outdoors while giving you both a great workout. This low-impact sport is continuing to grow in popularity, and luckily for Vancouverites, there are great trails just a short drive away that are perfect for bringing Fido along.

Please note, these routes require your dogs to be on a leash at all times.

Happy snowshoeing!

Mt. Seymour has a number of small but connected snowshoe trails available on the mountain. Individually, none of them exceeds a kilometre, but they can be combined for a longer snowshoe expedition if wanted. All the trails combined are just over 5 km long.

Dogs are welcome on all the trails, though they must be leashed and cleaned up after. Pups are not permitted on public tours.

Cost: $17 with own gear, $39 if renting (price includes the cost of trail ticket). All snowshoe products must be purchased online prior to coming. New users also must pay a $5 new card fee. Tours are an additional cost.

Also, as of December 2023, mandatory parking passes are required. They are free and can be reserved online on the BC Parks website. They become available two days in advance of a planned visit.

With a name like Dog Mountain, you just know it’s dog-friendly! This easy trail is a four-kilometre round trip with minimal elevation. Perfect for the snowshoe beginner and families with children.

Starting from the parking lot in Mount Seymour Provincial Park, you’ll wind your way through the trees until you get to the snow-covered First Lake. It’s a great place to stop, take photos, and catch your breath. Head up the final ascent to reach the stunning viewpoint where, on a clear day, you’ll take in sweeping vistas of Mount Baker, Vancouver, and nearby North Shore mountains.

How to get there: Take Highway 1 to exit 22 – Mount Seymour Parkway. Follow the road for 10 minutes before turning left and following signs for Mount Seymour Provincial Park. Turn left at Mt. Seymour Road and keep driving up to the parking lot. The trailhead is at the northernmost point of the lot, near the bottom of the Mystery Express Chair.

Technically part of Cypress Mountain, expect about three to four hours of snowshoeing and sweeping views of the Burrard Inlet, Vancouver, and the Lions. The first part of this journey is straight uphill – about 15 minutes – but levels out as you pass Fourth Lake.

To get to Hollyburn Mountain, watch for a sign to turn left and stay on the trailhead. After about 20 minutes, a rocky outcrop welcomes you to Hollyburn Mountain, where you’re rewarded with amazing views of BC’s Gulf Islands and the Georgia Strait.

How to get there: Take Highway 1 and exit at Cypress Provincial Park (Exit #8). Follow the road to the junction and turn right. Parking is just before the map board, before the ski rental building. The trailhead starts near the map and will follow under the power lines for the first little while.

Just north of Squamish, the 4 Lakes trail in Alice Lake Provincial Park is perfect for exploring the forest with your pup in tow. The 6.5 km journey meanders through creeks and four distinct mountain lakes: Stump Lake, Cheekeye Creek and then onto Fawn and Edith Lakes.

You can even get a peekaboo view of Mount Garibaldi from Stump Lake. The trail is well-marked at each junction and eventually winds back to Alice Lake.

How to get there: Take Highway 99 north, watch for turnoff 5 km north of Squamish on the east side of the highway. Follow signs for the park. Trail is accessed through Alice Lake itself.

Whistler Olympic Park and Callaghan Valley offer a variety of snowshoeing options for the outdoor enthusiast this winter. With over 40 km of dog-friendly trails, it is known as the Sea to Sky Corridor’s biggest off-leash area.

Day tickets and ski passes are available online or when you arrive at the gate.. Dogs are not permitted in the Day Lodge, in the stadiums and on non-dog-friendly trails. Pups must also remain on leash at all times, except when on off-leash trails.

Cost: $10-$17 for humans, $7 for dogs (online). $11-$19 for humans, $7.75 for dogs (at the gate). Free for children 6 and under.

Tips for snowshoeing with your dog

Want to hit the snowshoe trails with your pooch but still have a few questions? Here are some general guidelines for taking your pooch snowshoeing: