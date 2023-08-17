15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: August 18 to 20

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Another wonderful weekend to enjoy! Fill your time with these fantastic 15 events happening in and around Vancouver from August 18 to 20.

PNE Summer Night Concerts, Richmond Garlic Festival, PoCo Car Show, and so much more! Remember to slap on the sunscreen and have a great time!

What: The PNE Fair is returning this summer with a jam-packed schedule of fun from August 19 to September 4, and music fans in Vancouver will definitely want to check out the nightly Summer Night Concerts.

Whether you’re into hip-hop anthems, rock singalongs, or country ballads, there’s something for all PNE fairgoers to enjoy. Artists include TLC, Billy Talent, Aqua and Jason Derulo.

When: August 19 to September 4, 2023 (closed on August 21 and 28)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm (Fair hours), 8:30 pm (concert)

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Reserved tickets for Summer Night Concerts start at $20 and can be found online. Attendees will also need to purchase a Fair Gate Admission separately for the date of the concert.

What: Put on some House of Pain and crank up the volume because it’s time to “Jump Around!”

The world’s biggest bouncy castle is landing in Surrey at the Cloverdale Rodeo. All ages are invited to leap aboard the custom-built inflatable attractions from The Big Bounce Canada, including moon crater ball pits, a high-flying sports arena, and more.

When: August 18 to September 4, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cloverdale Rodeo – 6050 176th Street, Surrey

Cost: $29-$59, book online

What: The eighth anniversary of the Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts is presented by the South Asian Arts Society and features theatrical and dance performances, a live podcast recording, workshops, and an art marketplace. The party also continues with an outdoor celebration in Punjabi Market on August 27.

When: Various dates from August 17 to 31, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, see the full list of events online

What: Battle of the Brews is presented by Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society and 93.7 JR Country. Admission to the annual event includes beer samples, a souvenir-tasting mug, and a live concert, with all proceeds supporting the society’s youth initiatives.

Food trucks will be on-site at the Surrey City Hall Plaza, and light complimentary snacks will also be served. Guests can also take part in a 50/50 draw and a raffle throughout the afternoon.

When: August 19, 2023

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: Civic Plaza, City Hall – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $50, purchase online

What: Freshco Richmond Dragon Festival at Imperial Landing Pier is one of BC’s largest dragon boat races. The family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, artisan and food vendors, a massive licensed outdoor patio, and more.

When: August 19, 2023

Time: 9 am to 7 pm

Where: Imperial Landing Park – Richmond

Cost: Free

What: Mouthwatering barbecue, refreshing drinks, and good times are being served at Railtown’s Tailgate Barbecue this summer. Join Chefs Dan Olson and Tyler Day of Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering as they fire up the custom-made 12-foot barbecue barrel for a delicious event on the Boxcar Patio.

Dig into the slow-smoked brisket, pork shoulder, beer-brined chicken and brats, and melt-in-your-mouth Jalapeño Corn Bread. Each guest will also enjoy their choice of two Southern-style sides.

When: August 20, 2023

Time: Seatings at 3 and 5 pm

Where: Boxcar Patio – 917 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35 for Tailgate Plate, $35 for a Vegetarian Plate, $25 for the Cheeseburger or Beyond Meat Burger Plate. Order online

What: One of the biggest pride parties of the summer is happening this weekend in New Westminster, and drag fans won’t want to miss out.

Untoxicated 2023 will feature RuPaul’s Drag Race champions Monét X Change and Jaida Essence Hall alongside a star-studded lineup of drag performers. The highly anticipated event will take place in the substance-free zone presented by LastDoorRecovery.

When: August 19, 2023

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: Eighth Street and Columbia Street, New Westminster

Admission: $50 plus fees, meet-and-greet package also available. Purchase online

What: The Irish Fusion Festival, Vancouver’s newest addition to the festival scene, launches in False Creek just steps away from BC Place on Friday, August 18, and Saturday, August 19. Tickets for the festival are only $25 for the weekend, and guests will enjoy a fusion of culture with live music, energetic dance performances and family-friendly entertainment. Plus, attendees under the age of 12 will get in free.

In the spirit of community engagement, the festival has partnered with two local charities, Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities (PRDA) and Don’t Go Hungry. A portion of the proceeds from the festival will be donated to both organizations, supporting their vital work in the community.

When: August 18 and 19, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Friday), 10 am to 10 pm (Saturday)

Where: 80 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for both days (available through Eventbrite or at the gate), $10 for Friday only (available on the gate), and $20 for Saturday only (available on the gate). Free for children under 10. Purchase online

What: Meowfest is a full-day festival for the cat community happening on Saturday, August 19, at the Rocky Mountaineer Station. The kitty celebration has a huge lineup of activities, including a feline “librawry,” guest speakers and workshops, a scavenger hunt, a cat costume contest, and speed dating for cat lovers.

In addition to mingling with fellow feline fans, you can Meet & Greet “celebricats” and animal advocates throughout the day. These pawsome stars include Nathan The CatLady, Bodhi the adventure cat, Snapple, an extraordinary kitty that is defying expectations, and more.

When: August 19, 2023

Time: 10 am to 1:30 pm or 1:30 pm to 5 pm. VIP Admission Pass holders can enter at any time.

Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station – 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $32.25 for ages 13 and up, $13.03 for ages 7 to 12, free for ages six and under. VIP Passes are also available. Purchase online

What: The popular Downtown Port Coquitlam Car Show returns Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20, with something for fans of all makes and models.

The Saturday night Car Cruise and BBQ will feature food and music and will see participating vehicles cruising around the neighbourhood along a route where PoCo residents can watch and cheer. There will be some street closures in place to help facilitate the event.

Then, on Sunday, the car show will take place. This year, organizers are expecting big crowds as they’ll have more than 500 vehicles on display.

When: Car cruise on Saturday, August 20, at 6 pm, car show on Sunday, August 21, from 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Downtown Port Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: Crave the Heights encourages guests to experience the neighbourhood’s diverse dining scene.

The 10-day series will see a roster of Burnaby Heights restaurants preparing special menus, drink features, and desserts to showcase all the community has to offer.

When: August 18 to 27, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants in Burnaby Heights

What: Weezer and Third Eye Blind headline the 2023 Ambleside Music Festival, presented by GSL Group. The 10th edition of the popular fest also features alt-rockers Finger Eleven, indie-rockers Said the Whale, singer-songwriter Bahamas, hip-hop collective Bran Van 3000, and indie pop stars Saint Motel and Wallice.

This year’s Ambleside Music Festival will feature a variety of vendors, food trucks, craft beer, wine tastings, and more.

When: August 19 to 20, 2023

Where: Ambleside Park — West Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Advance ticket pricing for two-day General Admission and VIP tickets are on sale now.

What: The 13th annual Richmond Garlic Festival takes place at The Sharing Farm is a huge attraction for community members and others eager to check out all the garlic-centric festivities.

Highlights for festival goers this year include live birds-of-prey flying demonstrations, live entertainment, a children’s area, a huge farmer’s market, and food trucks with lots of garlicky eats.

When: August 20, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: The Sharing Farm, 2771 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Tickets: By donation

What: The 29th Chilliwack Flight Fest Airshow is happening on Sunday, August 20, at the Chilliwack Airport, and it will be filled with fun activities and events for the whole family.

Visitors to Chilliwack Flight Fest Airshow can check out ground displays and community booths at the airport. There will also be a kid’s zone for the budding pilots to explore.

The main event is, of course, the exciting air show, with a variety of planes taking to the sky.

When: August 20, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Chilliwack Airport – 46206 Airport Road, Chilliwack

Admission: Free

What: Anirevo, Vancouver’s largest anime convention, is making its return to the Vancouver Convention Centre from August 18 to 20.

The celebration of Japanese pop culture and animation will feature special guests, activities, and a huge vendor hall so you can get your shop on.

When: August 18 to 20, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre – West — 1055 Canada Place

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online