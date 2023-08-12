There's a huge anime convention happening in Vancouver next week

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

If you’re a fan of anime and Japanese pop culture, this is the event you’ll want to cancel all your other plans for.

Anirevo, Vancouver’s largest anime convention, is making its return to the Vancouver Convention Centre from August 18 to 20.

The celebration of Japanese pop culture and animation will feature special guests, activities, and a huge vendor hall so you can get your shop on.

Expect to see cosplayers representing all your favourite anime characters as soon as you arrive at the Vancouver Convention Centre, including everything from Dragon Ball Z to One Piece to Kill la Kill. You’ll be inspired to dress up yourself when you check out the huge cosplay contest.

Attendees at the event will be treated to a massive selection of anime-themed art, apparel, and paraphernalia. Figurines, hats, posters, keychains, and bags can often be found in the exhibition hall.

The three-day festival also boasts a variety of exciting panels to see with your fellow anime aficionados.

Highlights of Anirevo Summer 2023 include autograph and photo booth opportunities, special screenings, live comedy shows, game shows and how-to panels, and more.

Special guests throughout the Anime Revolution weekend include Miku Ito (Spy Classroom), Ian Hanlin (Sonic Prime), Caitlyn Bairstow (Beyblade Burst: Evolution), and Brian Doe Chua (World Trigger)

When: August 18 to 20, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre – West — 1055 Canada Place

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online