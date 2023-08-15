Over 500 classic cars on display in huge PoCo cruise and show this weekend (PHOTOS)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Calling all car lovers!

The popular Downtown Port Coquitlam Car Show returns Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20, with hundreds of collectible vehicles being showcased.

Whether you’re mad for Mustangs or crazy for classic coupes, there’s something for fans of all makes and models!

This weekend, two events are happening: the Saturday evening PoCo Car Cruise and the Sunday PoCo Car Show.

The Saturday night Car Cruise and BBQ will feature food and music and will see participating vehicles cruising around the neighbourhood along a route where PoCo residents can watch and cheer. There will be some street closures in place to help facilitate the event.

Then, on Sunday, the car show will take place. This year, organizers are expecting big crowds as they’ll have more than 500 vehicles on display. You’ll be able to see all kinds of unique cars, from custom builds to classic rides.

In addition to checking out the cars, you can take in entertainment all day long on the main stage. There will also be children’s activities such as rock climbing, the Fun Gym Bus, and Jelks Carnival.

An acoustic jam session will also be taking place at the Shaughnessy Pop-up Park, and make sure to treat yourself to food and drink nearby all of the action.

When: Car cruise on Saturday, August 20 at 6 pm, car show on Sunday, August 21 from 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Downtown Port Coquitlam

Admission: Free

With files from Sarah Anderson