"RuPaul's Drag Race" winners are sashaying into New West this weekend

One of the biggest pride parties of the summer is happening this weekend in New Westminster, and drag fans won’t want to miss out.

Untoxicated 2023, taking place on Saturday, August 19 at New West Pride, will feature RuPaul’s Drag Race champions Monét X Change and Jaida Essence Hall alongside a star-studded lineup of drag performers.



The highly anticipated event will take place in the substance-free zone presented by LastDoorRecovery.

Monét X Change is the first double crown winner from RuPaul’s Drag Race, having won the title Miss Congeniality on Season 10, and then becoming the first queen of colour inducted into the Hall of Fame after winning All-Stars 4. She has performed around the world with her one-woman show, Call Me By Monét, is the host of her own talk show, The X Change Rate, and is co-host of The Sibling Rivalry podcast and tour with Bob The Drag Queen.

Milwaukee drag royalty and the winner of season 12 of Drag Race, Jaida Essence Hall also competed on the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and was part of the popular Werq the World tour. Hall was also a featured performer in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Vol. 2. in 2020 and was nominated for a People’s Choice Award the same year.

Other drag stars and performers in the Untoxicated lineup include:

Miss Vanjie

Plastique Tiara

Icesis Couture

Morgan McMichaels

Kaos

Toddy

Jaylene Tyme

Alma Bitches

Mina Mercury

Xanax

Jo Duree

Fallen Stars

DJ Lejos

From now until Saturday, August 19, New West will come alive with rainbows and activities for everyone to enjoy. Pride Week will wrap up with the Pride Street Party on the final day, where Columbia Street will be closed to traffic and instead will play home to three stages full of live entertainment, family-friendly activities, vendors and food trucks, and more.

When: August 19, 2023

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: Eighth Street and Columbia Street, New Westminster

Admission: $50 plus fees, meet-and-greet package also available. Purchase online