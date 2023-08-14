One of Metro Vancouver’s most popular craft beer events is back this weekend for its fifth anniversary, and you can raise a glass to support a great cause.

Battle of the Brews, presented by Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society and 93.7 JR Country, is happening on Saturday, August 19, at Surrey Civic Plaza.

Admission to the annual event includes beer samples, a souvenir-tasting mug, and a live concert, with all proceeds supporting the society’s youth initiatives.

To get you ready for all the beers and cheers, here are all of the brewers coming to Battle of the Brews. Make sure to vote for your favourites.

3 Dogs Brewing

Barnside Brewing

Cariboo Brewing

Club Car Beverages

Container Brewing

Dead Frog

Driftwood Brewing Co

Dutchess

Fernie Brewing

Five Roads

Four Winds

Kwantlen Brewing

Magic Malts

Mariner Brewing

Red Truck Beer Company

Russell Brewing Co

Smuggler’s Trail

Stanley Park Brewing

Strathcona Beer Company

Studio Brewing

White Rock Beach Beer

The party will also be hopping to the sounds of the Tanner Olson Band from Chilliwack, who are also celebrating being recently signed to Top Down Entertainment.

Food trucks will be on-site at the Surrey City Hall Plaza, and light complimentary snacks will also be served. Guests can also take part in a 50/50 draw and a raffle throughout the afternoon.

When: August 19, 2023

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: Civic Plaza, City Hall – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $50, purchase online