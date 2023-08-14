All the craft beer makers coming to Surrey's Battle of the Brews this weekend
One of Metro Vancouver’s most popular craft beer events is back this weekend for its fifth anniversary, and you can raise a glass to support a great cause.
Battle of the Brews, presented by Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society and 93.7 JR Country, is happening on Saturday, August 19, at Surrey Civic Plaza.
Admission to the annual event includes beer samples, a souvenir-tasting mug, and a live concert, with all proceeds supporting the society’s youth initiatives.
To get you ready for all the beers and cheers, here are all of the brewers coming to Battle of the Brews. Make sure to vote for your favourites.
- 3 Dogs Brewing
- Barnside Brewing
- Cariboo Brewing
- Club Car Beverages
- Container Brewing
- Dead Frog
- Driftwood Brewing Co
- Dutchess
- Fernie Brewing
- Five Roads
- Four Winds
- Kwantlen Brewing
- Magic Malts
- Mariner Brewing
- Red Truck Beer Company
- Russell Brewing Co
- Smuggler’s Trail
- Stanley Park Brewing
- Strathcona Beer Company
- Studio Brewing
- White Rock Beach Beer
The party will also be hopping to the sounds of the Tanner Olson Band from Chilliwack, who are also celebrating being recently signed to Top Down Entertainment.
Food trucks will be on-site at the Surrey City Hall Plaza, and light complimentary snacks will also be served. Guests can also take part in a 50/50 draw and a raffle throughout the afternoon.
Battle of the Brews
When: August 19, 2023
Time: 1 to 5 pm
Where: Civic Plaza, City Hall – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey
Tickets: $50, purchase online