15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: August 16 to 18

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Enjoy the suite life this summer with Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites! Make the most of your Vancouver stay with spacious suites, central downtown location, and unique restaurant & bar, Stock & Supply.

Another wonderful weekend to enjoy! Fill your time with these fantastic 15 events happening in and around Metro Vancouver from August 16 to 18.

Richmond Garlic Festival, PoCo Car Show, and so much more! Invite your friends to join the fun.

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: Calling all car lovers! The popular Downtown Port Coquitlam Car Show returns this weekend with hundreds of collectible vehicles being showcased.

The Saturday night Car Cruise and BBQ will see over 400 participating vehicles cruising around the neighbourhood along a route where PoCo residents can watch and cheer. Then come back on Sunday to check out the more than 500 vehicles on display. You’ll be able to see all kinds of unique cars, from custom builds to classic rides.

When: August 17 (Cruise) and August 18 (Show), 2024

Time: 6 to 8 pm (Saturday Cruise), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday Show), 11 am to 7:15 pm (Main Stage entertainment and Beverage Garden)

Where: Downtown Port Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: The PNE Fair is gearing up for a big 2024, and you’ll want to plan your summer schedule accordingly. Happening from August 17 to September 2, the fair has announced new programming, returning attractions, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

A highlight of the fair every year is the huge concerts at the PNE Amphitheatre. Music lovers won’t want to miss the exciting mix of music legends like Ludacris, Blondie, Flo Rida, Brad Paisley, Vanilla Ice, and Barenaked Ladies.

When: August 17 to September 2, 2024 (closed on August 19 and 26)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages three and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can be purchased in advance, and season passes are also available.

What: Award-winning comedian Janelle McGuinness presents Self Made (still in the making) at Tightrope Theatre. The musical comedy experience features songs and sketches inspired by the day-to-day human experience, including unnecessary guilt, dating mistakes, and the millennial experience. Self Made promises to make you feel seen and leave knowing you are not alone.

When: August 16 and 17, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre — 2343 Main St, Vancouver

Tickets: $22.63 purchase online

What: Vancouver’s Lee’s Donuts is celebrating an important milestone by throwing a huge party this weekend — and you’re invited!

Lee’s is hosting a Block Party on Sunday, August 18, at Chain and Forge Square on Granville Island. The 45th Anniversary celebration features DJs and local performers, food trucks, a beer garden, and plenty of delicious donuts. Best of all, it’s free to check out!

When: August 18, 2024

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: Granville Island’s Chain and Forge Square

Admission: Free

What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Spring Pop-Up Market. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more for you this summer.

Admission is free, and the first 25 people to enter the Heritage Hall will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth. Pets are also welcome at all Made in the 604 markets.

When: August 18, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: Stretch in the sun after an invigorating hike up the Grouse Grind, or enjoy a relaxing trip on the Skyride. However you get up to the top of Grouse Mountain, get ready for a complimentary one-hour yoga class on Saturday mornings from 9 to 10 am. Kickstart your weekend on the Mountaintop Plaza outside the Peak Chalet.

Participants are reminded that registration is required and classes are weather-dependent.

When: Saturdays and Sundays in August, except for August 24

Time: 9 to 10 am

Where: Grouse Mountain Resort, Mountaintop Plaza, outside the Peak Chalet

Cost: Free with a valid Grouse Mountain Pass, Mountain Admission Ticket, or Download Ticket. Registration is required and will open online on Wednesday afternoon each week for that Saturday’s session

What: One of our favourite ingredients is being feted with a Metro Vancouver festival this month, though you may want to bring some gum along.

The 14th annual Richmond Garlic Festival takes place at The Sharing Farm on Saturday, August 17. Festival goers this year will enjoy birds-of-prey flying demonstrations, a children’s area with face painting and interactive activities, a huge farmer’s market, and food trucks with lots of garlicky eats.

When: August 17, 2024

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: The Sharing Farm — 2771 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Tickets: By donation, suggested $5

What: Leave the car at home and walk, bike, or take public transit to Port Moody’s Car Free Day celebrations. The family-friendly event features live music and performances, plenty of food vendors, and over 100 businesses, artisans, and non-profit groups.

When: August 18, 2024

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: St. Johns Street between Queens and Moody streets, Port Moody

Admission: Free

What: Cutwater and BCLIQUOR are ready to help you elevate your at-home cocktail-making skills. Drop by the Alberni & Bute location to learn how to create cocktail garnishes that will impress your guests in a premium hands-on experience.

Participants will sample Cutwater’s expertly mixed cocktails and take home a branded glass (while supplies last). The cocktail connoisseurs will also answer any questions you have.

When: August 17, 2024

Time: 2 to 6 pm

Where: BCLIQOUR Alberni & Bute — 768 Bute Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The 30th Chilliwack Flight Fest Airshow is happening on Sunday, August 18, at the Chilliwack Airport, and it will be filled with fun activities and events for the whole family.

Visitors to Chilliwack Flight Fest Airshow can check out ground displays and community booths at the airport. There will also be a kid’s zone for the budding pilots to explore.

The main event is, of course, the exciting air show, with a variety of planes taking to the sky.

When: August 18, 2024

Time: Gates 11 am, Flying starts at 1 pm

Where: Chilliwack Airport – 46206 Airport Road, Chilliwack

Admission: Free

Voyage of the Gikumi What: Looking for a unique summer adventure for you and the family? Experience local lore and scenic views on a two-hour guided boat tour down Fraser River’s historic Cannery Channel in Richmond. Guests will discover how the river has been a creator, sculptor, and provider for the people along its banks. You’ll also hear stories of rum runners, rescued whales, abandoned boats, and more from experienced heritage interpreters.

When: August 17, 23 and 26, 2024

Time: 2:30 pm (August 17), 10:30 am (August 23), 1:30 pm (August 26)

Where: Embark from Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site — 5180 Westwater Drive, Richmond

Cost: Adults: $98 plus GST, Seniors (65+) and Youth (8-16): $90 plus GST. Purchase online

What: One of our favourite movie theatres in Vancouver is reopening this month with major upgrades, and they’re welcoming audiences back with some timeless films.

Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is presenting Total Cinema from August 17 to September 20. The celebratory series at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre will spotlight “everything that makes going to the movies special, with an eclectic selection of classic films that demand to be seen on the big screen.”

Total Cinema is also a showcase of the many technological improvements completed inside the downtown theatre.

When: August 17 to September 20, 2024

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 to $16, with Three-Ticket Packs also available. Purchase online

What: Red Truck Brewery will celebrate its eight-year anniversary of the concert series with a diverse lineup of local and international performers at the brewery’s spacious outdoor area in East Van. This year’s headliners include Trey Lewis on August 17. Each concert will also have a variety of supporting acts to fill the day with music.

When: August 17, 2024

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting from $60 plus fees, purchase online

What: New York’s Alyce Chan (The Drew Barrymore Show) and Vancouver’s own Dino Archie (Just For Laughs) team up for a night of hilarious comedy at the Biltmore Cabaret. Featuring host Jonathan Endo (Funny Dumplings).

When: August 17, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Biltmore Cabaret — 2755 Prince Edward St, Vancouver

Tickets: $27.50-$38 plus fees, purchase online

What: Granville Flea is hosting Vintage Expo 2024 at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) on August 18 and September 22.

The fourth annual event is open to all ages and will be packed with vendors and nostalgia. The free outdoor pop-up will also feature a curated lineup of food trucks serving mouthwatering eats.

When: August 18 and September 22, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online

Plus, here’s an event happening this month that you need to get on your radar!