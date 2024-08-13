A FREE air show is soaring over the Lower Mainland this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Fraser Valley is a popular destination for visitors all year round, with plenty of fun activities to check out in the region. And now a long-running free air show is returning to the skies to delight visitors from all over.

The 30th Chilliwack Flight Fest Airshow is happening on Sunday, August 18, at the Chilliwack Airport, and it will be filled with fun activities and events for the whole family.

The volunteer-run event was first held in 1992 and quickly became a popular affair for the community to enjoy.

Visitors to Chilliwack Flight Fest Airshow can check out ground displays and community booths at the airport. There will also be a kid’s zone for the budding pilots to explore.

The main event is, of course, the exciting air show, with a variety of planes taking to the sky.

Featured performers include Mike Tryggvason, a Canadian competition aerobatic and air show pilot with more than 5,000 hours of total flight time.

Ross Granley, who received his wings in 1987, has flown with the Snowbird and was selected as a team member for Canada’s participation in the William Tell air combat competition, will also be at Flight Fest.

David and Drew Watson are bringing the Yellow Thunder to the party, entertaining the crowd with their two-plane, altitude-unrestricted formation aerobatic demonstration team.

Brad Wursten, who has nearly 4,000 hours in 50 different types of aircraft under his belt, will also take to the air over the Fraser Valley this weekend.

And it wouldn’t be a festival without a number of food trucks and vendors ready to serve you when hunger strikes.

To help you get into the Flight Fest feeling, the annual Hangar Dance is taking place on Saturday, August 17. The 19+ fully licensed event will include a live performance by The Exhange, food and drinks, networking, and a “teaser air show.”

Chilliwack Flight Fest is one of the only free air shows left in North America, and volunteers can still sign up to help out in the lead-up to the event and throughout the weekend.

When: August 18, 2024

Time: Gates 11 am, Flying starts at 1 pm

Where: Chilliwack Airport – 46206 Airport Road, Chilliwack

Admission: Free