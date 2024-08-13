Lee's Donuts celebrates milestone birthday with FREE Block Party this weekend

Vancouver’s Lee’s Donuts has had a busy year, and it’s celebrating an important milestone by throwing a huge party this weekend—and you’re invited!

Lee’s is hosting a Block Party on Sunday, August 18, at Chain and Forge Square on Granville Island.

The 45th Anniversary celebration features DJs and local performers, food trucks, a beer garden, and plenty of delicious donuts. Best of all, it’s free to check out!

“As a huge thank you for being part of our journey, this event is free for everyone,” Lee’s Donuts said online. “We’re so excited to celebrate 45 incredible years with you.”

Lee’s Donuts is gearing up to open a location at YVR and has been hosting summer pop-ups at Costco stores in Metro Vancouver.

The popular treat maker also helped Dished Vancouver celebrate its recent birthday with free Donuts for subscribers.

The Block Party’s entertainment lineup includes Marie Hui and Trilojay, Rumba Calzada, and Chris Trinidad, face painting, and a breakdance battle hosted by Tight Circle, featuring Arthur Tiojanco and Antonio Somera Jr. DJ Lokoboy will also be spinning tunes throughout the day.

Several food trucks and vendors will also be on-site, including Japadog, Hanap, Leavenly Goods Bakery, Dumdog Vintage, Do Well, Empowering Diversity, and Koze Rugs.

When: August 18, 2024

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: Granville Island’s Chain and Forge Square

Admission: Free