Huge classic car show causing road closures in Metro Vancouver this weekend

Calling all car lovers! The popular Downtown Port Coquitlam Car Show returns this weekend with hundreds of collectible vehicles being showcased. But you may want to leave your own at home.

The long-running summer event is happening on Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18, and residents and commuters are being warned of traffic impacts in the area.

Whether you’re mad for Mustangs or crazy for classic coupes, there’s something for fans of all makes and models. Just be aware that several major streets throughout Downtown PoCo will be closed or restricted starting the morning of the 18th annual event.

The Saturday night Car Cruise and BBQ will see over 400 participating vehicles cruising around the neighbourhood along a route where PoCo residents can watch and cheer. There will be some street closures in place to help facilitate the event.

Stretches of Shaughnessy Street, Wilson Avenue, McCallister Avenue, Donald Street, Mary Hill Road, and neighbouring streets will be closed throughout the day.

Then, on Sunday, the show will take place throughout the neighbourhood. Organizers said they expect over 70,000 people to check out the more than 500 vehicles on display. You’ll be able to see all kinds of unique cars, from custom builds to classic rides.

Road closures will be expanded to accommodate the festivities, including longer sections of Shaughnessy, Wilson, and Mary Hill, which are closed from early morning until late evening.

In addition to checking out the cars, you can take in entertainment all day long on the main stage. Performers include The Coyotes, Steve Sainas Trio, and Eagle Eyes.

There will also be children’s activities like rock climbing and Jelk’s Carnivval, food vendors, and a beverage garden.

When: August 17 (Cruise) and August 18 (Show), 2024

Time: 6 to 8 pm (Saturday Cruise), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday Show), 11 am to 7:15 pm (Main Stage entertainment and Beverage Garden)

Where: Downtown Port Coquitlam

Admission: Free