20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: April 7 to 10

The Easter long weekend is upon us and there’s so much to see and do!

Make the most of your time with our roundup of 20 fantastic things to do around Metro Vancouver from April 7 to 10. The Faberge Ball, Whitecaps’ Vaisakhi Night, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Maan Farms in Abbotsford is hosting adorable Baby Animal Easter (BAE) Days this long weekend. From April 7 to 10, all ages are invited to get up close with baby animals, enjoy the egg-cellent ice cream, and say hello to the Easter Bunny.

When: April 7 to 10, 2023

Time: Time slots from 10 am to 3 pm from Friday to Sunday, and until 1 pm on Monday

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Maplewood Farm for a fun and educational Easter event this weekend. Guests will experience arts and crafts activities for all ages, live music, local vendors, and more.

When: April 9, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Maplewood Farm – 405 Seymour River Place, North Vancouver

Cost: $7.30 to $11.15 and free for children 18 months and under. Book online

What: Scuba Bunny will be visiting the Vancouver Aquarium twice daily throughout Easter Week. See the aquatic rabbit don his flippers and go for a dive at 11 am and 1 pm. Then meet over 65,000 animals throughout the 120 exhibits at the aquarium.

When: Now until April 10, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Admission: Various prices, purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can watch the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are playing a series against the Spokane Indians, with themed celebrations including opening night post-game fireworks, magnetic schedule giveaway, and a toque giveaway on A&W Family Fun Sunday.

When: April 7 to 9, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Friday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: The Fabergé Ball is an interactive variety cabaret hosted by Dandy and featuring performances by Holly Graphic, Genesis, Scarlet Delirium, Monday Blues, Human Girl, Margaux Rita, and Jordy Matheson. The event features a costume contest and a dance party.

When: April 8, 2023

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm

Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $30 online or $35 at the door. VIP seating is also available. Purchase online

What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to learn all about what working at the mine was like during its annual Easter celebration. Go on a self-led Mineral Scavenger Hunt either before or after the unique Easter underground tour, which is tailored for younger audiences with fewer loud machine demonstrations.

When: April 7 to 10, 2023

Time: 9 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: Museum admission varies, purchase online

What: The Plenty Warehouse Sale is back this April long weekend at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Shoppers can get up to 90 percent off women’s and men’s clothing, shoes, and accessories, with new stock being added daily.

Freshen up your summer looks or prepare for next fall. Whatever you’re looking for, the deals are undeniable. Credit, debit, and cash will be accepted at this popular warehouse sale.

When: April 7 to 10, 2023

Time: 8 am to 7 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday), 11 am to 3 pm (Monday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre Hall B (under the sails) — 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: FREE admission

What: The Canucks take on the Calgary Flames during Fan Appreciation Night at Rogers Arena.

When: April 8, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Dynamic pairings of improvisers take to the Tightrope Theatre stage to try and win over the crowd every Saturday evening. Who will be the champions? You must attend live to find out.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees. Purchase Online

What: Step into a “botanical oasis” and dine amongst the flowers and the cherry blossoms with The Secret Garden. The domes here can accommodate up to six guests in total. The private structures feature heaters, fresh-air circulation, and independent sound systems so diners can choose their own tunes.

Guests can expect H Tasting Lounge’s signature selection of west coast-inspired dishes and shareable plates alongside some tableside displays such as a Flamed 50 oz Certified Angus Beef Tomahawk Steak. And as always, H Tasting Lounge will have an array of picture-perfect cocktails up for order as well.

When: Now until May 14, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge at The Westin Bayshore – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: Capilano Mall invites everyone to join in the fluffy festivities in the Grand Court on April 8. Participate in bunny bingo for a chance to win treats from Purdys Chocolatier. Then take a selfie with the Easter Bunny for a chance to win more prizes.

When: April 8, 2023

Time: 12 to 2 pm

Where: Capilano Mall -935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., presented by NEON and Paquin Entertainment Group, invites guests of ages to get up close and personal with costumes and props from some of the latest and greatest releases from Marvel Studios, including Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s armour, Black Widow’s uniform, and more.

Start as a new recruit and explore the history, science, engineering, genetics, and profiles of your favourite Avengers.

When: Now until May 28, 2023

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Monday to Wednesday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday to Saturday)

Where: The Amazing Brentwood – 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Tickets: Prices start at $29 for adults and $23 for children (plus ticketing fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups. VIP packages are also available, and infants under three years old are free. Purchase online

What: Nigerian-born singer-songwriter Wizkid is going on a huge North American Tour — and he’s stopping off in Vancouver. The tour announcement comes following the release of his explosive new album More Love, Less Ego, which includes the hit singles “Bad to Me” and “Money & Love.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, began his career in music when he was just 11 years old in Lagos, Nigeria. His sophomore album, Ayoin, was released in 2014 and since then, Wizkid has gone on to work with other major artists, including Drake, Burna Boy, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., and Beyonce.

When: April 7, 2023

Time: Roger’s Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Where: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Starting at $57.45 — Available here

What: Lulu Island Winery hosts an Easter Market showcasing local vendors, and an Easter Egg scavenger hunt for adults and children. Rabbitats will also be hosting a meet-and-treat on both days.

When: April 7 and 8, 2023

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: Lulu Island Winery – 16880 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Cost: Free to visit the market, $5 for Easter Egg scavenger hunt. Register online

What: This annual family-friendly weekend at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site features crafts, storytime, games, and the popular Easter Salmon Scavenger Hunt. Activities are suitable for children ages two to six years old.

When: April 7 to 9, 2023

Time: 10:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 4th Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Special event admission of $5.50 for children two years old and above, $8.50 for adults 18+

What: The Vancouver Whitecaps are hosting its Vaisakhi Night this weekend, and fans can look forward to an exciting evening of sport and culture at BC Place. The second annual Vaisakhi Night features a special Supporters March to the Match, live entertainment, delicious food, and more.

Cascadia Cup rivals Portland Timbers are visiting on Saturday, April 8, as the ‘Caps attempt to extend their four-match MLS unbeaten streak game.

When: April 8, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter John Mayer is bringing his new Solo acoustic tour to Rogers Arena on Monday, April 10.

Mayer is a seven-time Grammy winner beloved for memorable hits such as “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” and “Heartbreak Warfare.” The soulful Bridgeport, Connecticut, artist has sold over 20 million albums worldwide and garnered billions of streams to date

When: April 10, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets on sale now

What: Science World invites guests to go on a deep dive into the world of skin in its latest exhibit. Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity, presented by Acuitas Therapeutics, explores the unique properties of skin in a variety of organisms. Learn about the hyper-sensing skin receptors in crocodilians, the super thick skin of whales, and more.

When: Now until May 29, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Runners will be hopping around Jericho Beach Park on April 8 for the return of the yearly Big Easter Run. The eighth annual event promises to be a fun day for the whole family and is also a fundraiser for KidSport BC.

Little ones participating in the one- to three-km event are also invited to take part in an egg hunt at 1:15 pm. And to complete the festive atmosphere, the Big Bunny Run will feature live entertainment, chocolate finishers medal, bunny ears costume item, and more.

When: April 8, 2023

Time: Noon to 4:15 pm

Where: Jericho Beach Park — 3941 Point Grey Road, Vancouver

Registration: Online

What: The Local Scene hosts a Furbaby Pop-Up at Helena Gutteridge Plaza at Vancouver City Hall. The event features one-of-a-kind gifts and vendors, along with live music, vendors, food trucks, and more.

When: April 8, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Helena Gutteridge Plaza at Vancouver City Hall – 453 West 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: Free