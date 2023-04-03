Plenty is having a huge warehouse sale in Vancouver with up to 90% off

Plenty, the beloved Vancouver men’s and women’s clothing boutique, is celebrating its customers and the start of the spring season with a giant blowout warehouse sale that stans of the local brand — or fans of a killer sale in general — will definitely not want to miss.

With its extensive selection of enduring, stylish apparel, shoes, and accessories, Plenty has grown for more than three decades from its original humble shop in Kitsilano to nine stores across the Vancouver area, plus one in Calgary, and boasts a strong online presence.

The retailer carries more than 100 hot brands for men and women, and you’ll be able to nab some steeply discounted items from many of them at this month’s sale.

From iconic, quality denim by Agolde, Levi’s, Nudie, and One Teaspoon; to accessories by Herschel, Casio, Brixton, and Rains; and shoes for all occasions by Vans, Steve Madden, Emu and New Balance — there’s something for everyone, with all items marked down to a whopping 60% to 90% off.

It’s rare to be able to snag designers like Scotch & Soda, MINKPINK, adidas, Nike, Free People, Obey, Vero Moda and so many more for such low prices, and new stock will be added daily, so there will be tons to pick through across all four days.

The long-awaited sale, which is the biggest of the year for the store, is also free. And with varying hours over the Easter long weekend, you should get a chance to hit the sale up at least once, no matter your schedule.

Head to the Vancouver Convention Centre between April 7th and April 10th to shop Plenty at ultra-low prices and stock up on some staples from some of your favourite labels!

Shoppers should expect lineups, and note that there is a mandatory coat and bag check. Credit cards, debit, and cash will be accepted, but no gift cards can be used at this discounted event.

When:

Friday, April 7, from 8 am to 7 pm

Saturday, April 8, from 10 am to 6 pm

Sunday, April 9, from 11 am to 5 pm

Monday, April 10, from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East, Hall B — 999 Canada Place