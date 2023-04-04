Whitecaps hosting a Vaisakhi extravaganza this weekend at BC Place

The Vancouver Whitecaps are hosting its Vaisakhi Night this weekend, and fans can look forward to an exciting evening of sport and culture at BC Place.

Cascadia Cup rivals Portland Timbers are visiting on Saturday, April 8, as the ‘Caps attempt to extend their four-match MLS unbeaten streak game.

The second annual Vaisakhi Night features a special Supporters March to the Match, live entertainment, delicious food, and more.

The celebrations begin with the popular Supporters March to the Match. Hundreds of game-ready fans will meet from the corner of Granville and Robson to parade down to BC Place. And this weekend they will be joined by the Sikh Motorcycle Club and Dhol drummers.

Fans will be greeted by DJ Heer performing on the concourse and can stop to get henna at section 209. Limited-edition Vaisakhi scarves and shirts will be available for purchase with partial proceeds donated to Guru Nanak’s Free Kitchen (GNFK).

The volunteer-led, not-for-profit organization provides freshly prepared langar (food) to over 1,000 residents of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside every week. BC Place will also donate $1 from every sale at Bombay Kitchen in section 220 to GNFK, with the Whitecaps FC matching donations.

Vaisakhi Night will begin with a pre-match bhangra performance on the field from the Shan-E-Punjab Arts Club and a national anthem performed by award-winning singer Jugpreet Bajwa. The Surrey-based bhangra and giddha academy will also perform at halftime.

Returning for the second annual event is a commemorative logo designed by acclaimed Vancouver artist Sandeep Johal.

According to Johal, the Vaisakhi-inspired Whitecaps logo reflects her time spent on the farm in her mother’s ancestral village in Punjab, India.

“I focused on the Spring Harvest Festival aspect of Vaisakhi,” explained Johal. “The blue background is reminiscent of the expansive blue skies in rural Punjab. The largest crop my family grows is wheat, so I added a stylized version as well as a yellow leafy pattern depicting other crops and trees.

“The orange sun speaks to the amount of labour required to grow and harvest crops, with people often working from sunrise to sunset. I included a black and white bird and some additional dark blue florals to bring more of my style into the piece.”

When: April 8, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online