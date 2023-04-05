Curtain Call: 10 Vancouver arts shows to check out in April

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Arts make the heart feel good!

Enjoy some new experiences with our rundown of 10 great arts events to check out in Vancouver in April, including Experience Syncra, Chinatown Nights, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to visit our Listed section.

What: Experience Syncra is a futuristic immersive walkthrough experience with a cyberpunk theme. Guests will travel through an interactive exhibit where electronic music, visual projections, and user experience will change upon guest interactions. No one will experience the same twice.

Experience Syncra also features food and a fully licenced bar, so visitors can drink while dancing and interacting with all the elements.

When: Thursday to Sunday until April 30, 2023

Time: 7 to 10:30 pm (Thursday and Friday), 5 to 10:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Experience SYNCRA — 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for general admission, $20 for children, and $70 for a family pack for two adults and two children. Purchase online

What: Some Assembly Theatre Company presents The Identity Bureau, set in the near future where all citizens are assigned identities and traits. The production was created by a diverse cast of Metro Vancouver youth along with playwright and director Valerie Methot.

When: April 28 and 29, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Arts and Recreation Centre — 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online

What: Arts Club Theatre Company presents a feast of fabulous outfits, fiery performances, and magnificent drag anthems in The Legend of Georgia McBride. The audience will meet a young, down-on-his-luck Elvis impersonator who suddenly finds himself thrust into performing in a drag show.

When: April 20 to May 11, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage — 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $35, purchase online

What: Kinesis Dance somatheatro invites everyone to take part in its celebration of International Dance Day 2023 in partnership with The Dance Centre. Take part in the free community workshops on April 22 and 23, then join in the free public performance on April 29 at Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza.

When: April 22 and 23, 2023 (free community workshops), April 29, 2023 (free public performance)

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: The 2009 Tony Award-winning play God of Carnage comes to Evergreen Cultural Centre in Coquitlam. Two sets of Brooklyn parents come together for a meeting after a playground altercation between their young boys. But things take a turn as the conversation progresses and the rum begins to flow. Presented by Stage 43 Theatrical Society

When: April 27 to 29, April 30, and May 3 to 6, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (3 pm on April 30)

Where: Evergreen Cultural Centre — 1205 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Tickets: $28 for adults, $24 for seniors and students. Purchase online

What: The creators of the children’s book, Good Girl Glady, are hosting a dog rescue fundraiser with drag and burlesque performers as well as a live DJ.

All proceeds from ticket sales, raffles, merch and book sales will go to support Rescue All Dogs (R.A.D rescue). Performers include Hotmale dotcom, Maiden China, Jas Minh, Gushy, Karlie Hart, SKIM and DJ Skylar Love.

When: April 15, 2023

Time: 1 to 6 pm

Where: Back and Forth Bar — 303 Columbia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15 general admission, $20 at the door. No one will be turned away for lack of funds

What: Son of James stars in Chinatown Nights: A Neon Dream, a cabaret full of magic, jazz, Elvis and Chynatruckerfunk. The Vancouver-based band welcomes musical legend Henry Young, Elvis tribute artist Aaron Wong, harmonic masters The Dimes, and award-winning mentalist Yoosik Ethan Oum.

When: April 15, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre — 162 West 1st Avenue #203, Vancouver

Tickets: $45 plus fees, purchase online

What: The eatART Foundation presents a theatrical extravaganza filled with dance, music, circus, and mechanical artwork at the Vancouver Playhouse. Step into a world of magic and mischief and enjoy performances by Marta Bilous, Xander Williams, Coltrane Bamberry, Jayme Lee, and Callyn Dorval.

Rise also features specialty acts by Julie Patrick, Marie Metaphor, Luminesque dance, Ember Arts Society, Priscilla Costa, Emily Cheung and more.

When: April 21 and 22, 2023

Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 7:30 pm.

Where: Vancouver Playhouse — 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver.

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Cultch’s Femme Festival is a celebration of the strength and importance of female-identifying voices. The sixth annual event features concerts, plays, and more from self-identifying female, trans, and non-binary folx.

When: Various dates from April 15 to May 14, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: York Theatre, Vancity Culture Lab, Cultch Historic Theatre, and online

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: I want to think about feminism, but I have to think about climate change by Surrey artist Alex Sandvoss is a fiery exhibition of 12 oil paintings at Place des Arts in Coquitlam.

In an artist statement posted on the not-for-profit arts education centre’s website, Sandvoss says that “it is time to hold accountable those who are responsible for emboldening a system that is racist, sexist, classist and destroying the planet. It is time to demand an overhaul and design a system and economy that is fair to everyone.”

Place des Arts has noted that the Leonore Peyton Salon is a multi-purpose space and viewing times are limited. Visitors are asked to call for viewing availability before arrival

When: Now until May 25, 2023

Time: Various times.

Where: Place des Arts – 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam

Cost: Free