15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: April 15 to 18

The Easter long weekend is upon us and there’s so much to see and do around Vancouver! Here are 15 fun events to add to your schedule from April 15 to 18. Stanley Park Easter Train, Vaisakhi Day Celebration, and more.

What: The Stanley Park Railway Easter Train is happening over the long weekend from April 15 to 18 this spring. You and the whole family can hop aboard the train for an egg-citing journey through the woods where you’ll find plenty of Easter surprises and goodies await.

Enjoy a special Easter soundtrack while you keep an eye out for any hidden eggs or bunnies in the forest. After the train ride, kids can meet the Easter Bunny and explore the Bunny Burrow Maze.

When: April 15 to 18, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Stanley Park Train, Pipeline Road, Stanley Park, access via West Georgia Street park entrance

Cost: $7 for everyone aged 3+, purchase tickets online

What: The Chilliwack Tulip Festival is the largest flower festival in the province. There will be more than 20 acres of 30 tulip varieties this season. Each kind of tulip can bloom at a different time, so expect different fields to be in bloom at different times. There are also 15 different kinds of daffodils with more than nine million bulbs this year.

While you’re there, you can also play lawn games, visit the rotating food trucks, and drop by The Farm Shop to pick up treats, tulips, gardening supplies, and more.

When: Every day from April 11 for between three and four weeks.

Time: Monday to Friday, 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 6 am to 6 pm

Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack, just off Highway 1

Tickets: Online-only, from $20

What: Stargazer: An Immersive Universe at Tsawwassen Mills is a world-premiere exhibition that gives guests a new visual and sensory perspective of our universe. Live out all your astronaut dreams inside of the immersive room with a 270-degree wall and floor-projected video and symphonic sound. You’ll also get up close to scale replicas of historic rockets, space stations, and satellites.

Don’t forget to check out an outstanding recreation of the Apollo Lunar Module before strapping on the VR goggles to go on the “Apollo 11 Quest.” Stargazer will also feature the Space to Spoon exhibit from the Canadian Space Center and the Ingenium Centre. The hands-on interactive zone will reveal how space technology helps Canadian farmers and aids sustainable agriculture.

When: Now until August 31, 2022

Times: Mondays to Thursdays from 10 am to 5 pm (last entry), Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm (last entry), Sundays & holidays from 11 am to 5 pm (last entry)

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: Online

What: This annual family-friendly weekend at Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site features crafts, storytime, games, and the popular Easter Salmon Scavenger Hunt. Activities are suitable for children ages 2 to 6 years old, including the Easter Salmon “Egg” Hunt that happens every 30 minutes, beginning at 11 am and ending at 4:30 pm.

When: April 15 to 18, 2022

Time: 10:45 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 Fourth Avenue, Richmond

Cost: $5 for children 2-10 years old, $10 for adults 18 years and over as well as seniors. Free for youth 11-17 years old and children under 2 years as well as Society Members and Discovery Pass holders.

What: Wildflowers, a bespoke faux floral installation, allows visitors to immerse themselves in delightful seasonal scenery until May 23.

And you can even bring some flower power home with you by visiting TAB during Easter weekend. On April 16 and 17, stop by the pop-up on Brentwood Plaza from 11 am to 4 pm to create your own custom bouquets with Sophie’s Flower Pedals, with all proceeds benefitting the Burnaby Hospital Foundation.

When: Now on display

Where: Skybridge and Grand Lobby of The Amazing Brentwood – 457 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: West Vancouver Yacht Club hosts the Southern Straits Sailing Race for the first time in three years during the Easter long weekend. The 52nd event features sailors crisscrossing Georgia Strait in an overnight test of strategy, skill, and endurance.

The regatta will also have a number of family and community activities happening at Dundarave Pier, including a pancake breakfast raising funds for the Lions Society, a special visit from the Easter Bunny, and more.

When: April 15 to 17, 2022

Time: Festivities and Pancake Breakfast begin Friday at 9 am, the race’s starting sequences will begin at 10:25 am

Where: Dundarave Pier – 25th Street and Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver

Cost: Breakfast by donation

What: The Vancouver Warriors take on the Calgary Roughnecks on April 16. The team is also celebrating Throwback Night, with prizes, live music, and more to keep the party atmosphere going at BC Place.

When: April 16

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Canada will play Latvia in a best-of-five series at the Pacific Coliseum on April 15 and 16, with the winner qualifying for the 2022 Finals in November. Previously known as the Fed Cup, the Billie Jean King Cup is the top international team competition in women’s tennis.

Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 US Open finalist, will be headlining Team Canada. Other players on the Canadian roster include Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino and Gabriela Dabrowski, Françoise Abanda, and Carol Zhao. Fernandez is the highest-ranked Canadian player on the WTA circuit, currently ranked at No. 21.

When: April 15 and 16, 2022

Time: 3:45 pm (Friday), 2 pm (Saturday)

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Individual tickets start at $20 and two-day packages start at $85. Purchase online

What: Vaisakhi Day Celebration, presented by the Vancouver Khalsa Diwan Society, is happening on Saturday, April 16, starting at 8 am. The event is free to attend, but guests are asked to RSVP.

The day will begin with Kirtan, the singing of hymns and shabads from the Guru Granth Sahib. There will be a reception of dignitaries as well as speeches before the program finishes with Ardas, a set prayer in Sikhism.

The outside celebration begins at 12 noon and will include live music, a small parade within the Ross Street Gurdwara site, and delicious free vegetarian food.

When: April 16, 2022

Time: 8 am to the afternoon

Where: Ross Street Sikh Temple – 8000 Ross Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, RSVP by calling 604-322-5610 or emailing [email protected]

What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to learn all about what working at the mine was like during its annual Easter celebration. Go on a special seasonal underground tour and check out the BOOM! Experience in the historic Mill. Then complete a self-led scavenger hunt for a chance to earn a special geological prize.

When: April 15 to 18, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: Museum admission varies, purchase online

What: Rabbitats Easter BunnyFest is a great way to visit rabbits in real life and learn about the cotton-tailed cuties. At the two-day festival, you’ll get a chance to join in the Meet & Treat, where you can watch the rabbits or join them in their enclosure to feed them treats.

This year, there will be a market with crafts and goodies including places for kids to make crafts, get their faces painted, play games, and win prizes.

When: April 16 and 17, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Lavenderland, 8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Tickets: Minimum $5 donation at the door or online

What: BC’s largest international sporting event – along with an ultimate costume party – is back in Vancouver. The tournament features dozens of 14-minute matches with two days of action-packed rugby. All core teams are slated to return this year including Team Canada, Fiji, South Africa, Australia, the All Blacks, and more. Traditionally, fans dress in their ‘fanciest’ attire in anything from cowboy boots to a beaver onesie

When: April 16 and 17, 2022

Time: Doors open at 8:30 am. The first game kicks off at 9 am. In and Out Privileges until 3 pm. Saturday’s last game begins at 6:33 pm. Sunday’s last game begins at 5:58 pm.

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets start at $75 via canadasevens.com. Ticket options include GA, Reserved Seats, and Premium. Single-day tickets and tournament passes are available.