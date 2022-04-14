15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: April 15 to 18
The Easter long weekend is upon us and there’s so much to see and do around Vancouver! Here are 15 fun events to add to your schedule from April 15 to 18. Stanley Park Easter Train, Vaisakhi Day Celebration, and more.
Stanley Park Railway Easter Train 2022
What: The Stanley Park Railway Easter Train is happening over the long weekend from April 15 to 18 this spring. You and the whole family can hop aboard the train for an egg-citing journey through the woods where you’ll find plenty of Easter surprises and goodies await.
Enjoy a special Easter soundtrack while you keep an eye out for any hidden eggs or bunnies in the forest. After the train ride, kids can meet the Easter Bunny and explore the Bunny Burrow Maze.
When: April 15 to 18, 2022
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Stanley Park Train, Pipeline Road, Stanley Park, access via West Georgia Street park entrance
Cost: $7 for everyone aged 3+, purchase tickets online
The Chilliwack Tulip Festival
What: The Chilliwack Tulip Festival is the largest flower festival in the province. There will be more than 20 acres of 30 tulip varieties this season. Each kind of tulip can bloom at a different time, so expect different fields to be in bloom at different times. There are also 15 different kinds of daffodils with more than nine million bulbs this year.
While you’re there, you can also play lawn games, visit the rotating food trucks, and drop by The Farm Shop to pick up treats, tulips, gardening supplies, and more.
When: Every day from April 11 for between three and four weeks.
Time: Monday to Friday, 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 6 am to 6 pm
Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack, just off Highway 1
Tickets: Online-only, from $20
Stargazer: An Immersive Universe
What: Stargazer: An Immersive Universe at Tsawwassen Mills is a world-premiere exhibition that gives guests a new visual and sensory perspective of our universe. Live out all your astronaut dreams inside of the immersive room with a 270-degree wall and floor-projected video and symphonic sound. You’ll also get up close to scale replicas of historic rockets, space stations, and satellites.
Don’t forget to check out an outstanding recreation of the Apollo Lunar Module before strapping on the VR goggles to go on the “Apollo 11 Quest.” Stargazer will also feature the Space to Spoon exhibit from the Canadian Space Center and the Ingenium Centre. The hands-on interactive zone will reveal how space technology helps Canadian farmers and aids sustainable agriculture.
When: Now until August 31, 2022
Times: Mondays to Thursdays from 10 am to 5 pm (last entry), Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm (last entry), Sundays & holidays from 11 am to 5 pm (last entry)
Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)
Tickets: Online
Easter at the Cannery
What: This annual family-friendly weekend at Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site features crafts, storytime, games, and the popular Easter Salmon Scavenger Hunt. Activities are suitable for children ages 2 to 6 years old, including the Easter Salmon “Egg” Hunt that happens every 30 minutes, beginning at 11 am and ending at 4:30 pm.
When: April 15 to 18, 2022
Time: 10:45 am to 3:30 pm
Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 Fourth Avenue, Richmond
Cost: $5 for children 2-10 years old, $10 for adults 18 years and over as well as seniors. Free for youth 11-17 years old and children under 2 years as well as Society Members and Discovery Pass holders.
Wildflowers at The Amazing Brentwood
What: Wildflowers, a bespoke faux floral installation, allows visitors to immerse themselves in delightful seasonal scenery until May 23.
And you can even bring some flower power home with you by visiting TAB during Easter weekend. On April 16 and 17, stop by the pop-up on Brentwood Plaza from 11 am to 4 pm to create your own custom bouquets with Sophie’s Flower Pedals, with all proceeds benefitting the Burnaby Hospital Foundation.
When: Now on display
Where: Skybridge and Grand Lobby of The Amazing Brentwood – 457 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby
Cost: Free
Southern Straits Sailing Race
What: West Vancouver Yacht Club hosts the Southern Straits Sailing Race for the first time in three years during the Easter long weekend. The 52nd event features sailors crisscrossing Georgia Strait in an overnight test of strategy, skill, and endurance.
The regatta will also have a number of family and community activities happening at Dundarave Pier, including a pancake breakfast raising funds for the Lions Society, a special visit from the Easter Bunny, and more.
When: April 15 to 17, 2022
Time: Festivities and Pancake Breakfast begin Friday at 9 am, the race’s starting sequences will begin at 10:25 am
Where: Dundarave Pier – 25th Street and Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver
Cost: Breakfast by donation
Vancouver Warriors vs Calgary Roughnecks
What: The Vancouver Warriors take on the Calgary Roughnecks on April 16. The team is also celebrating Throwback Night, with prizes, live music, and more to keep the party atmosphere going at BC Place.
When: April 16
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
2022 Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Qualifiers: Team Canada Vs. Team Latvia
What: Canada will play Latvia in a best-of-five series at the Pacific Coliseum on April 15 and 16, with the winner qualifying for the 2022 Finals in November. Previously known as the Fed Cup, the Billie Jean King Cup is the top international team competition in women’s tennis.
Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 US Open finalist, will be headlining Team Canada. Other players on the Canadian roster include Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino and Gabriela Dabrowski, Françoise Abanda, and Carol Zhao. Fernandez is the highest-ranked Canadian player on the WTA circuit, currently ranked at No. 21.
When: April 15 and 16, 2022
Time: 3:45 pm (Friday), 2 pm (Saturday)
Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Individual tickets start at $20 and two-day packages start at $85. Purchase online
Vancouver Vaisakhi Day Celebration
What: Vaisakhi Day Celebration, presented by the Vancouver Khalsa Diwan Society, is happening on Saturday, April 16, starting at 8 am. The event is free to attend, but guests are asked to RSVP.
The outside celebration begins at 12 noon and will include live music, a small parade within the Ross Street Gurdwara site, and delicious free vegetarian food.
When: April 16, 2022
Time: 8 am to the afternoon
Where: Ross Street Sikh Temple – 8000 Ross Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free, RSVP by calling 604-322-5610 or emailing [email protected]
Easter at Britannia Mine Museum
What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to learn all about what working at the mine was like during its annual Easter celebration. Go on a special seasonal underground tour and check out the BOOM! Experience in the historic Mill. Then complete a self-led scavenger hunt for a chance to earn a special geological prize.
When: April 15 to 18, 2022
Time: 9 am to 4:30 pm
Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach
Cost: Museum admission varies, purchase online
Rabbitats Easter BunnyFest
What: Rabbitats Easter BunnyFest is a great way to visit rabbits in real life and learn about the cotton-tailed cuties. At the two-day festival, you’ll get a chance to join in the Meet & Treat, where you can watch the rabbits or join them in their enclosure to feed them treats.
This year, there will be a market with crafts and goodies including places for kids to make crafts, get their faces painted, play games, and win prizes.
When: April 16 and 17, 2022
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Lavenderland, 8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond
Tickets: Minimum $5 donation at the door or online
HSBC Canada Sevens
What: BC’s largest international sporting event – along with an ultimate costume party – is back in Vancouver. The tournament features dozens of 14-minute matches with two days of action-packed rugby. All core teams are slated to return this year including Team Canada, Fiji, South Africa, Australia, the All Blacks, and more. Traditionally, fans dress in their ‘fanciest’ attire in anything from cowboy boots to a beaver onesie
When: April 16 and 17, 2022
Time: Doors open at 8:30 am. The first game kicks off at 9 am. In and Out Privileges until 3 pm. Saturday’s last game begins at 6:33 pm. Sunday’s last game begins at 5:58 pm.
Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Tickets start at $75 via canadasevens.com. Ticket options include GA, Reserved Seats, and Premium. Single-day tickets and tournament passes are available.
FlyOver Canada – Legendary Iceland
What: FlyOver Canada at the Canada Place pier in downtown Vancouver is transporting guests to Iceland in its latest immersive flight ride. Passengers will soar over majestic landscapes in the state-of-the-art ride experience. There will also be a pre-show that showcases Iceland’s landscapes, history and legends.
When: Now until April 18, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.
Riley Park Winter Farmers Market
What: Visitors will find over 70 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.
When: Every Saturday until April 23, 2022
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Location: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver
Baby Animal Easter Days
What: Meet the most adorable, cuddly baby animals at Maan Farms while doing a family-friendly Easter scavenger hunt. BAE Days, or Baby Animal Easter Days, will feature the Easter Bunny, playtime with baby farm animals, and plenty of sweet treats.
Your ticket gets you a chance to meet baby bunnies, ducklings, chicks, calves, goats, and piglets! Plus, you’ll have a chance to win the big prize: a golden egg.
When: April 15, 16, and 17, 2022
Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm
Where: Maan Farms, 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford
Tickets: From $18.50 online