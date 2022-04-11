There's a Vaisakhi Day Celebration happening in Vancouver this weekend

There may not be a Vaisakhi Parade this year, but Vancouver’s Sikh community will be coming together this weekend at the Ross Street Sikh Temple, and everyone is invited.

Vaisakhi Day Celebration, presented by the Vancouver Khalsa Diwan Society (KDS), is happening on Saturday, April 16, starting at 8 am. The event is free to attend, but guests are asked to RSVP.

For Sikhs in BC and around the world, Vaisakhi is a religious celebration. The holy day commemorates the birth or establishment of Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Sikh Guru, in 1699.

KDS’ Vaisakhi Day Celebration will begin with Kirtan, the singing of hymns and shabads from the Guru Granth Sahib. There will be a reception of dignitaries as well as speeches before the program finishes with Ardas, a set prayer in Sikhism.

The outside celebration begins at 12 noon and will include live music, a small parade within the Ross Street Gurdwara site, and delicious free vegetarian food.

According to organizers, there will be 12 different styles of free food, including rice and lentils, some pakoras, some samosas, roti, jalebi, and more.

In Sikhism, only vegetarian meals are served at temples and faith-based events such as Vaisakhi.

The practice of serving free meals to the community are acts of seva and langar — two significant aspects of the Sikh religion.

Seva translates to selfless service, and langar is the term used to describe the common kitchen where food is served at a gurdwara (Sikh temple).

Most gurdwaras in the world have a larger langar hall where people of all backgrounds, races, and religions are welcome to enjoy a free communal vegetarian meal.

Vancouver Vaisakhi Day Celebration

When: April 16, 2022

Time: 8 am to the afternoon

Where: Ross Street Sikh Temple – 8000 Ross Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, RSVP by calling 604-322-5610 or emailing [email protected]

With files from Rumneek Johal