Olga Betts, founder of Vancouver Rabbit Rescue and Advocacy (VRRA), remembers that the first time she saved a pair of bunnies took place during a very apropos year.

“I rescued a pair of rabbits from the UBC campus, where I worked for 27 years, and that started it all. That was in November of 1999, which was a Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese zodiac,” Betts told Daily Hive. “I started to learn about rabbits and met Rae Jang, an amazing man who worked with the SPCA rabbits. I soon started volunteering with Rae at the SPCA shelter.”

Her time with the SPCA showed Betts that she needed to do more to help the rabbits, which inspired her the nearly 76-year-old to create the volunteer-run non-profit charity in 2003.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VancouverRabbitRescue (VRRA) (@vancouverrabbitrescue)

You might also like: 10 egg-citing Easter events and activities to enjoy in Vancouver

An Easter rabbit festival is hopping into Metro Vancouver soon

Hopped up: Vancouver Bunny Cafe unveils new coffee shop (PHOTOS)

“VRRA takes in rabbits that are unwanted or found abandoned,” explained Betts. “We take them if we can or direct them elsewhere. On a rare occasion, we help people by educating them so the rabbit becomes a good pet.”

According to Betts, many rabbits become undesirable due to behavioural issues caused by not being neutered or spayed, or due to aggression from over-handling.

“Usually by the time they call they have made up their minds that they don’t want the bunny and are not interested in learning how to make things better,” shared Betts. “Rabbits are quite amazing little critters and so many people have no idea of their different personalities or how best to keep them.”

In order to help future rabbit owners prepare for a long-lasting relationship with their potential pet, Betts is sharing her knowledge during a free VRRA event in White Rock later this month.

Fantastic Rabbits 101, happening rain-or-shine on Sunday, April 24 at an outdoor location, will feature a demo by the Vancouver Rabbit Agility Club, bunny training and care information, and snacks and drinks. Donations will be accepted to help fund the charity.

Guests will also get to meet local rabbit owners and their bunnies, and hear about their experiences. Those interested in attending are asked to email [email protected] to register.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VancouverRabbitRescue (VRRA) (@vancouverrabbitrescue)

“This event is aimed at people who do not know rabbits but want to find out about them,” said Betts. “Rabbits can live in your home in a similar way to a cat or dog. Each one has his or her own personality that ranges from very shy to very bold. There is a bunny for everyone.”

Applications to adopt rabbits from VRRA will be accepted during Fantastic Rabbits 101. Betts told Daily Hive that there is a need for adoptions as the shelter currently has about 200 bunnies waiting for homes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VancouverRabbitRescue (VRRA) (@vancouverrabbitrescue)

“A rabbit can be a pet no different than a cat or dog and deserves the same kind of life,” said Betts. “They are so often neglected — sad and alone in a hutch outdoors. They are social creatures and suffer from boredom and loneliness.

“Seeing happy rabbits in their new homes, saving some of the badly injured ones, and seeing shy ones come out of their shell makes it all worthwhile. They are such endearing creatures.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VancouverRabbitRescue (VRRA) (@vancouverrabbitrescue)

VRRA, a chapter of the House Rabbit Society, is also holding their online spring auction fundraiser until April 9 on Facebook. Items include handcrafted items, board games, cake coupons, art and more. All proceeds will go towards VRRA Broken Bunny Fund.

Those interested in supporting VRRA, volunteering with the non-profit charity, or adopting a rabbit can visit them at vrra.org.

When: April 24, 2022

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: Outdoor location to be announced

Cost: Free though donations are encouraged. Register by emailing [email protected]