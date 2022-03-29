You can meet snuggly baby farm animals on farm this Easter

The flowers are blooming and the barn is getting full of baby animals – Easter must be coming soon!

This spring, you can meet the most adorable, cuddly baby animals at Maan Farms while doing a family-friendly Easter scavenger hunt.

BAE Days, or Baby Animal Easter Days, will feature the Easter Bunny, playtime with baby farm animals, and plenty of sweet treats.

Your ticket gets you a chance to meet baby bunnies, ducklings, chicks, calves, goats, and piglets!

Plus, you’ll have a chance to win the big prize: a golden egg.

While you’re at the farm, be sure to try the most egg-cellent Easter ice cream you’ve ever seen.

“The handmade chocolate egg holds a creamy, soft swirl, complete with a caramel surprise and topped with mini eggs,” said Maan farms in a release.

And if you want to egg hunt with your besties in a more boozy, kid-free setting, Maan Farms is doing a Bunnies & Booze event this April, too.

When: Easter Long Weekend April 15, 16, and 17

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Maan Farms, 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: From $18.50 online