You can meet snuggly baby farm animals on farm this Easter

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
Mar 29 2022, 8:13 pm
The flowers are blooming and the barn is getting full of baby animals – Easter must be coming soon!

This spring, you can meet the most adorable, cuddly baby animals at Maan Farms while doing a family-friendly Easter scavenger hunt.

BAE Days, or Baby Animal Easter Days, will feature the Easter Bunny, playtime with baby farm animals, and plenty of sweet treats.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maan Farms (@maanfarms)

Your ticket gets you a chance to meet baby bunnies, ducklings, chicks, calves, goats, and piglets!

Plus, you’ll have a chance to win the big prize: a golden egg.

While you’re at the farm, be sure to try the most egg-cellent Easter ice cream you’ve ever seen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maan Farms (@maanfarms)

“The handmade chocolate egg holds a creamy, soft swirl, complete with a caramel surprise and topped with mini eggs,” said Maan farms in a release.

And if you want to egg hunt with your besties in a more boozy, kid-free setting, Maan Farms is doing a Bunnies & Booze event this April, too.

Baby Animal Easter Days

When: Easter Long Weekend April 15, 16, and 17
Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm
Where: Maan Farms, 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford
Tickets: From $18.50 online

