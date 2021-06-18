FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Oh Carolina: Cafe and grocery store now open in Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Jun 18 2021, 10:22 am
Oh Carolina: Cafe and grocery store now open in Vancouver
@ohcarolinacafe/Instagram

A new place for all your grocery-buying, dining, and snacking needs has opened in Vancouver — Oh Carolina launched today.

The 580 E 12th Avenue terracotta orange destination can’t be missed. It’s located right at the corner of E 12th and Carolina Street, and it has a ton of deliciousness in store for visitors.

Brought to us by the folks from the Gooseneck Hospitality Group, Oh Carolina is a one-stop shop for anyone looking for snacks, pantry staples, high-quality and locally made ingredients and proteins, and ready-to-eat sandwiches, pasta, and more.

Oh Carolina

Smoked Salmon on Toast

From Livia potato buns to The Dumpling King’s made-from-scratch dumplings, Oh Carolina offers eggs, milk, burger kits, and basically everything else you might need for a quality meal at home or on the go.

Oh Carolina is now open weekdays from 8 am to 6 pm and weekends from 9 am to 6 pm.

Oh Carolina

Pasta Salad

Oh Carolina

Address: 580 East 12, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-0750

Instagram

All photos submitted

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT