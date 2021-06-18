A new place for all your grocery-buying, dining, and snacking needs has opened in Vancouver — Oh Carolina launched today.

The 580 E 12th Avenue terracotta orange destination can’t be missed. It’s located right at the corner of E 12th and Carolina Street, and it has a ton of deliciousness in store for visitors.

Brought to us by the folks from the Gooseneck Hospitality Group, Oh Carolina is a one-stop shop for anyone looking for snacks, pantry staples, high-quality and locally made ingredients and proteins, and ready-to-eat sandwiches, pasta, and more.

From Livia potato buns to The Dumpling King’s made-from-scratch dumplings, Oh Carolina offers eggs, milk, burger kits, and basically everything else you might need for a quality meal at home or on the go.

Oh Carolina is now open weekdays from 8 am to 6 pm and weekends from 9 am to 6 pm.

Oh Carolina

Address: 580 East 12, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-0750

Instagram

