10 notable Vancouver restaurants that closed this spring

We always keep you up to date on Vancouver’s most exciting restaurant openings, and although it’s not our favourite job, we keep you posted on the city’s closures as well.

In retrospect, spring was a big season for closing announcements.

Whether they served their last plate of grub or confirmed it officially, here are 10 Vancouver restaurants that closed their doors this past spring.

Prado Cafe has opened some beautiful new locations over the last few years, but sadly the much-loved local brand has also recently closed one down. The concept’s 117 Water Street location has now permanently shuttered.

Ampersand Bistro & Bar has quietly closed its doors in Gastown. The 32 Water Street restaurant took over the space from dessert spot Mosquito in spring 2019. It was known for offering patrons what it called “designer dim sum” along with tapas dishes and cocktails.

After nine years of operation, the Soho Tea Room has closed its doors forever. The 3466 Cambie Street restaurant was known for its Hong Kong and Taiwanese food, especially eats like salt and pepper chicken, hot pot, toast boxes, and bubble tea.

The Laurence & Chico Café, located at 833 Bute Street, has quietly closed its doors. The bizarrely-wonderful eatery had been offering tea service in its Alice in Wonderland-like dining room since opening in spring 2018. The West End destination was created and designed by dynamic design duo Laurence Li and Chico Wang.

Signage is down, and so is its website. It looks like Don Francesco Ristorante has quietly closed its doors at Waterfront Centre in Vancouver. The 909 W Cordova Street Italian eatery took over that space from Hapa Izakaya back in 2018.

One of the crown jewels of Vancouver’s lounge scene has closed: The Emerald Supper Club has officially shut its signature, vibrant green doors. The 555 Gore Avenue cocktail destination was known for delighting its patrons with the charm of Chinatown and old-school Vegas vibes all at once.

Buckets’ owners said between adapting to the rapid changes amid the pandemic and growing their own families, closing the store was ultimately the best decision for them. It closed its doors in mid-May.

The Libra Room, located at 1608 Commercial Drive, has closed and is now under renovation to become a new Mediterranean restaurant called Loula’s Taverna & Bar.

Kaur’s Coffee has closed its doors. The 2406 East Broadway spot had served up caffeinated beverages, baked goods, and bubble tea to the neighbourhood for five years.

Commercial Drive’s destination for aburi poke bowls, Poke Five, has now closed its doors. The 2247 Commercial Drive restaurant, which had been serving up its signature torched poke.