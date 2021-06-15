10 notable Vancouver restaurants that closed this spring
We always keep you up to date on Vancouver’s most exciting restaurant openings, and although it’s not our favourite job, we keep you posted on the city’s closures as well.
In retrospect, spring was a big season for closing announcements.
Whether they served their last plate of grub or confirmed it officially, here are 10 Vancouver restaurants that closed their doors this past spring.
Prado Cafe Water Street
Ampersand Bistro & Bar
Soho Tea Room
After nine years of operation, the Soho Tea Room has closed its doors forever. The 3466 Cambie Street restaurant was known for its Hong Kong and Taiwanese food, especially eats like salt and pepper chicken, hot pot, toast boxes, and bubble tea.
Laurence & Chico Café
Don Francesco Ristorante
The Emerald Supper Club
One of the crown jewels of Vancouver’s lounge scene has closed: The Emerald Supper Club has officially shut its signature, vibrant green doors. The 555 Gore Avenue cocktail destination was known for delighting its patrons with the charm of Chinatown and old-school Vegas vibes all at once.
Buckets Ice Cream
Buckets’ owners said between adapting to the rapid changes amid the pandemic and growing their own families, closing the store was ultimately the best decision for them. It closed its doors in mid-May.
Libra Room
The Libra Room, located at 1608 Commercial Drive, has closed and is now under renovation to become a new Mediterranean restaurant called Loula’s Taverna & Bar.
Kaur’s Coffee
Kaur’s Coffee has closed its doors. The 2406 East Broadway spot had served up caffeinated beverages, baked goods, and bubble tea to the neighbourhood for five years.
Poke Five
Commercial Drive’s destination for aburi poke bowls, Poke Five, has now closed its doors. The 2247 Commercial Drive restaurant, which had been serving up its signature torched poke.