Commercial Drive’s destination for aburi poke bowls, Poke Five, has announced it will close its doors permanently.

The 2247 Commercial Drive restaurant, which has been serving up its signature torched poke bowls for three years, shared the news this past spring.

Poke Five cited the pandemic as the main reason for the upcoming closure.

The eatery will remain open until June 15, 2021. Be sure to order a bowl to-go while you still can.

This spot will soon join the growing list of Vancouver food and beverage businesses that have been forced to close due to the effects of the pandemic.

