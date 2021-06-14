Oh Carolina: Cafe and grocery store opening soon in Vancouver

A new place for all your grocery-buying, dining, and snacking needs is about to open in Vancouver — Oh Carolina is gearing up to launch soon.

The 580 E 12th Avenue terracotta orange destination can’t be missed. It’s located right at the corner of E 12th and Carolina Street and it will have a lot of deliciousness in store for patrons once it opens.

Brought to us by the folks from the Gooseneck Hospitality Group, Oh Carolina will be a one-stop-shop for anyone looking for snacks, pantry staples, high-quality and locally made ingredients and proteins, and ready-to-eat sandwiches, pasta, and more.

From Livia potato buns to The Dumpling King’s made-from-scratch dumplings, Oh Carolina will offer eggs, milk, burger kits, and basically everything else you might need for a quality meal at home, or on the go.

Oh Carolina plans to open its doors very soon. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

Oh Carolina

Address: 580 East 12, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-0750

Instagram

