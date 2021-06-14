FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Oh Carolina: Cafe and grocery store opening soon in Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Jun 14 2021, 11:43 am
Courtesy Oh Carolina

A new place for all your grocery-buying, dining, and snacking needs is about to open in Vancouver — Oh Carolina is gearing up to launch soon.

The 580 E 12th Avenue terracotta orange destination can’t be missed. It’s located right at the corner of E 12th and Carolina Street and it will have a lot of deliciousness in store for patrons once it opens.

Brought to us by the folks from the Gooseneck Hospitality Group, Oh Carolina will be a one-stop-shop for anyone looking for snacks, pantry staples, high-quality and locally made ingredients and proteins, and ready-to-eat sandwiches, pasta, and more.

Oh Carolina

Smoked Salmon on Toast

From Livia potato buns to The Dumpling King’s made-from-scratch dumplings, Oh Carolina will offer eggs, milk, burger kits, and basically everything else you might need for a quality meal at home, or on the go.

Oh Carolina plans to open its doors very soon. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

Oh Carolina

Pasta Salad

Oh Carolina

Lollipops

Oh Carolina

Eggwich

Oh Carolina

Address: 580 East 12, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-0750

Instagram

All photos submitted

