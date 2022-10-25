Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures.

The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

Vancouver has officially lost a longstanding and much-loved community hangout: Cafe Deux Soleils. The business was known for its healthy comfort eats and regular, live events such as poetry nights, comedy shows, and musical performances.

In a note posted to both the restaurant’s website and its Instagram account recently, The Union shared that it would be officially closed as of October 24.

Kitsilano has lost a chain location that’s been a longtime hangout for the community. Browns Socialhouse, located at 2296 W 4th Avenue, has closed. The brand confirmed the news to Dished, saying the lease at the outpost had expired and the building has been sold.

Another local restaurant has succumbed to the current difficult financial situation plaguing many small businesses. In a post shared on Facebook, New Westminster’s Tamarind Hill said it would be closing its doors permanently after serving the community for the last 16 years.

The restaurant, which had only just opened in May 2021, served baguette sandwiches, pasta, ratatouille, and other dishes, all with a decidedly “French cuisine made vegan” spin.

Charlie’s Mexican Restaurant and Catering, Port Moody’s longtime spot for Mexican cuisine, recently announced on its Facebook page that it has “closed for good.”

Closing Soon

New Westminster’s Waffle House, which has been in the Metro Vancouver city in various locations over the years, has confirmed with Dished that it will be closing its current location due to “re-zoning.”

A date has yet to be set for the closure of the New West location, but its closing will certainly be felt by the community.

Fets Whisky Kitchen – which, over the years has changed names from Fettucini’s Café in 1986 to Fets Bar & Grill in 1996 and eventually to its current name in 2013 – will officially be closing at the end of this year.

With files from Daryn Wright