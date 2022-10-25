Popeyes is launching a 300-piece nugget meal in Canada at select locations

Chicken nugget fans, we’ve hit the jackpot. Popeyes is celebrating the opening of its 300th restaurant in Canada by launching something magical: a 300-piece nugget meal.

Yes, you read that right. Not one, not two, but three hundred seasoned nuggets hand-battered in buttermilk in one box.

The American chain known for its crispy-fried goodness will be launching this limited-time offering starting October 26 and running through October 28 while supplies last.

This mega meal is only available in these select restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, and Ontario:

1455 Henderson Highway, Winnipeg, Manitoba

10188 109 Street NW, Edmonton, Alberta

273 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario

Unit 600, 3025 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam, BC

But we’ve got to let you know, you can’t just pop in and get this larger-than-life offering on a whim.

As of today, customers can preorder the 300-piece nugget meal by calling or visiting one of the participating restaurants at least 24 hours in advance.

“Canadians love the authentic Louisiana flavours and culinary mastery that Popeyes provides, and demand for our product has led to the opening of many new restaurants across the country,” said Rob Manuel, General Manager of Popeyes Canada.

“As we celebrate the brand’s 50th anniversary year, we’re excited to commemorate this growth milestone and bring Popeyes closer to all of our fans.”

Popeyes currently operates over 3,300 restaurants across Canada and the US.