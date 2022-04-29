Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures. The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closing Soon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by déja friesen design (@dejafriesendesign)

Harken Coffee, the plant-based coffee roaster and cafe at 338 Powell Street, has announced that this month will be its last. The business shared the news on its Instagram earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cove Pub (@thecovepub)

The Cove Pub, a Kitsilano mainstay for the last 30 years, announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasya Abigail | 📍VANCOUVER (@the.wanderlustfoodie)

Hi Genki Japanese Restaurant, located at 6680 Southoaks Crescent in Burnaby, announced it would be shutting down operations after 20 years of business. The eatery is located in the same building as Nikkei Home and has served the residents of the building and the greater community for two decades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Boxcar (@the_boxcar)

One of Vancouver’s much-loved watering holes announced some sad news. The Boxcar said it was “looking like” its last day of operation will be on April 30. The cozy beer and cocktail bar is located at 917 Main Street in Vancouver.

Closed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 何活權 (@howoodkuen)

The restaurant, located at 8100 Ackroyd Road, has been a go-to spot for the community looking for dishes like its signature soy sauce chicken and Hainan-style chicken.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Chocolates (@danielchocolates)

Daniel Chocolates’ oldest store at 1105 Robson Street closed earlier this month. The owners didn’t renew the lease, according to a sign on its front door.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slicks On Main (@slickityjims)

Slickity Jim’s, the long-time Main Street “chat and chew” brunch joint, has packed it in after 25 years. The restaurant shared a heartfelt message on its Instagram that April 10th would be its last day of service.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Burrito (@redburritoca)

Local restaurant mini-chain Red Burrito has closed its North Vancouver location. The 1455 Lonsdale Avenue business wrapped up its final day of operations earlier this month after 16 years of business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kafka’s Coffee Roasting (@kafkascoffeetea)

This beloved Vancouver coffee chain announced on Instagram that it would be closing its Main Street location, which was the first of its three locations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caritas 9 Coffee Roasters (@caritas9coffee)

This 7655 Edmonds Street #104 Burnaby specialty coffee roastery made its closure announcement on Instagram, saying the decision was made due to “various circumstances.”

With files from Daryn Wright