An honest review of the entire lineup of Tim Hortons ice cream (PHOTOS)

If you haven’t already noticed, Tim Hortons has released a lineup of premium ice cream flavours across Canada featuring fan favourites.

The beloved Canadian coffee chain dropped the news back in February that they would be releasing five flavours: Salted Caramel Iced Capp, Double Chocolate Donut, Birthday Cake Timbits, Apple Fritter, and Fruit Explosion.

We reviewed Tim Horton’s Timbiebs when they first came out, and it’s safe to say the chain has redeemed itself after that fiasco. Unpopular opinion: Timbiebs were dry and overhyped.

Now we have another contender.

Curious to know more? Take a look at Tim Horton’s newest ice cream lineup:

Salted Caramel Iced Capp

We’re not sure about you, but we’re totally missing the Iced Capp part, or at least a hint of coffee flavouring. The salted caramel flavour is definitely there and tastes amazing.

But with the lack of coffee, you wouldn’t know it was inspired by the caffeinated beverage. It has just the right amount of caramel, though, so if you’re a big fan, then you’ll fall in love with this.

Birthday Cake Timbits

There’s no shocker with this pint — there are Timbit pieces inside. Scoop some of this Birthday Cake Timbit ice cream and you’ll definitely want to celebrate your birthday.

You might as well stick a candle in and call it a cake, because almost every bite has some Timbit pieces. We’re not complaining!

This choice is definitely top tier, just like the OG Birthday Cake Timbits (miss you).

Apple Fritter

Everyone knows that apple pie and ice cream are a match made in heaven. Combining an apple fritter with vanilla ice cream?! Now you’re talking.

The combination isn’t common, and it looks like only Tim Hortons can really pull it off. Besides, the apple fritter is one of the chain’s most popular options, so this mash-up makes total sense and tastes really good.

It’s packed with apple syrup ribbons and pieces.

Double Chocolate Donut

I’m going to be frank — not a big fan of chocolate ice cream, so it wouldn’t be fair to say it was bad. Surprisingly, it wasn’t horrible, and that’s coming from someone who has given this flavour too many chances.

It tasted just like any normal chocolate ice cream on the market, but with fudge.

There’s nothing really extravagant about this one, but it doesn’t hurt to try.

Fruit Explosion

It’s giving berry cheesecake but without the cheesecake, if you catch my drift. If you loved the muffin, you’re going to fall head over heels for this one.

It features muffin pieces and berry flavours to create the ultimate ice cream combination — an explosion of flavour in every spoonful.

By far, this one takes the lead out of all five options.