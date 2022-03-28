Tim Hortons has launched two new menu items for guests looking for a plant-based alternative to add to their mornings.

They are now introducing their Harvest Breakfast Sandwich and Harvest Farmer’s Wrap, made with plant-based Impossible Sausage, to the menu.

“We’re always considering how we can improve our menu based on feedback, and we know many of our guests are looking for a plant-based alternative in their breakfast sandwich that’s equally delicious,” said Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation for Tim Hortons.

“The plant-based Impossible Sausage is another craveable option for all our guests – but we’re really happy to be meeting a need for those who had been asking for a plant-based alternative in their Tims breakfast sandwiches and wraps.”

You might also like: An honest review of the entire lineup of Tim Hortons ice cream (PHOTOS)

Here's what Tim Hortons looks like around the world

Tim Hortons release limited edition Toronto Maple Leafs Timbits

The chain began launching a series of improved initiatives to its menu, including freshly cracked eggs, new crispier, naturally smoked bacon, new English Muffins, biscuits and hash browns.

They also recently improved their donuts, adding 40% more apples into their Apple Fritter and increasing the fill of their Boston Cream by 33%.

With the launch of their ice cream and all these improvements, it looks like Tim Hortons is making big moves this 2022.