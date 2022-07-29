These are Vancouver's most expensive real estate listings (PHOTOS)
Expensive real estate in Vancouver always seems to push the upper limits of what price is possible.
But just because a multimillion-dollar listing has a hefty price tag doesn’t mean it’ll always sell for that price.
HouseSigma, a brokerage and search platform with an AI tool to estimate Canadian home values, shared with Daily Hive its assessment of the most expensive single-family detached homes on the market in Metro Vancouver as of Friday, July 29, 2022.
Most of them are currently listed for more than their data suggests they will actually sell for.
“One reason why these homes are listed for more than what the data suggests they’ll sell for, is simply because the sellers feel they have ‘add on’ value,” Vancouver-based broker Hao Li with HouseSigma told Daily Hive.
“Maybe there are unobstructed views, maybe it’s a home designed by a famous architect, or the property comes complete with ultra high-end finishes and materials.”
“Even though the current real estate market is in a downturn, luxury homeowners won’t be the ones to feel the squeeze,” he said.
“They have the means, and they can afford to let their homes sit on the market at the list price they want, even if current estimates show the properties are more likely to sell for much less,” said Li.
“And another reason why the properties are listed high could be for sales strategy. Give the buyer some wiggle room, and they may feel like they’ve gotten a ‘bargain’ on a luxury home.”
Take a look and see which one you would want to have if money were no object:
- You might also like:
- Mountain mansion for sale is one of the most expensive homes in Canada (PHOTOS)
- You need to earn nearly $250K per year to buy a home in Vancouver
- BC leads all of Canada in kicking people out of their homes
Most expensive real estate in Metro Vancouver
10. 2929 Mathers Avenue
- Listing price: $19,900,000
- HouseSigma estimated sale price: $19,463,763
- Days on market: 59
- Features: With a whopping 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, this West Vancouver mansion has three entertainment bars and a 15-person hot tub.
9. 2910 Park Lane
- Listing price: $24,800,000
- HouseSigma estimated sale price: $22,196,208
- Days on market: 156
- Features: This five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in West Vancouver is striking with its breathtaking ocean views.
- See more: A Look Inside: $24M West Vancouver oceanfront home is modern art (PHOTOS/VIDEO)
8. 1318 Minto Crescent
- Listing price: $24,800,000
- HouseSigma estimated sale price: $21,457,097
- Days on market: 52
- Features: With five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, this resort-style mansion has so many cool features you’d never need to leave your house to have fun.
- See more: A Look Inside: $24.8M resort-style Shaughnessy mansion (PHOTOS)
- You might also like:
- Mountain mansion for sale is one of the most expensive homes in Canada (PHOTOS)
- You need to earn nearly $250K per year to buy a home in Vancouver
- BC leads all of Canada in kicking people out of their homes
7. 1126 Wolfe Avenue
- Listing price: $24,880,000
- HouseSigma estimated sale price: $21,820,316
- Days on market: 329
- Features: This seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom Shaughnessy home is replete with marble and has an incredible outdoor pool area.
6. 21394 16 Avenue
- Listing price: $24,990,000
- HouseSigma estimated sale price: $19,995,432
- Days on market: 205
- Features: Modern luxury in the countryside with an eye-catching timbre structure, this mega-mansion in Langley has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
- See more: A Look Inside: A $24.8M Langley French countryside mega-mansion (VIDEO)
5. 1738 Angus Drive
- Listing price: $24,998,000
- HouseSigma estimated sale price: $22,455,164
- Days on market: 115
- Features: This 100-year-old home in Shaughnessy with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms is in a hidden enclave inside an exclusive community.
4. 1233 Tecumseh Avenue
- Listing price: $26,800,000
- HouseSigma estimated sale price: $20,452,131
- Days on Market: 52
- Features: This ultra-modern luxurious mansion in Shaughnessy is very private. It has seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and was built in 2019.
- See more: Vancouver Shaughnessy mansion slashed $10M off its asking price (PHOTOS)
3. 3537 Osler Street
- Listing price: $28,800,000
- HouseSigma estimated sale price: $25,637,372
- Days on market: 1
- Features: This five-bedroom, nine-bathroom architect-designed Shaughnessy mansion is like a modern take on the kinds of homes built by Vancouver’s wealthiest people 100 years ago in this same neighbourhood.
2. 1389 Matthews Avenue
- Listing price: $28,800,000
- HouseSigma estimated sale price: $24,833,973
- Days on market: 78
- Features: With six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, this big Shaughnessy mansion looks old-school but was built in 2015.
1. 1188 West 55th Avenue
- Listing price: $28,880,000
- HouseSigma estimated sale price: $25,523,342
- Days on market: 140
- Features: In the Oakridge-Marpole area, this eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom house built in 1996 has a full-sized tennis court.