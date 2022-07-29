These are Vancouver's most expensive real estate listings (PHOTOS)

Expensive real estate in Vancouver always seems to push the upper limits of what price is possible.

But just because a multimillion-dollar listing has a hefty price tag doesn’t mean it’ll always sell for that price.

HouseSigma, a brokerage and search platform with an AI tool to estimate Canadian home values, shared with Daily Hive its assessment of the most expensive single-family detached homes on the market in Metro Vancouver as of Friday, July 29, 2022.

Most of them are currently listed for more than their data suggests they will actually sell for.

“One reason why these homes are listed for more than what the data suggests they’ll sell for, is simply because the sellers feel they have ‘add on’ value,” Vancouver-based broker Hao Li with HouseSigma told Daily Hive.

“Maybe there are unobstructed views, maybe it’s a home designed by a famous architect, or the property comes complete with ultra high-end finishes and materials.”

“Even though the current real estate market is in a downturn, luxury homeowners won’t be the ones to feel the squeeze,” he said.

“They have the means, and they can afford to let their homes sit on the market at the list price they want, even if current estimates show the properties are more likely to sell for much less,” said Li.

“And another reason why the properties are listed high could be for sales strategy. Give the buyer some wiggle room, and they may feel like they’ve gotten a ‘bargain’ on a luxury home.”

Take a look and see which one you would want to have if money were no object:

Most expensive real estate in Metro Vancouver

Listing price: $19,900,000

$19,900,000 HouseSigma estimated sale price: $19,463,763

$19,463,763 Days on market: 59

59 Features: With a whopping 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, this West Vancouver mansion has three entertainment bars and a 15-person hot tub.

Listing price: $24,800,000

$24,800,000 HouseSigma estimated sale price: $22,196,208

$22,196,208 Days on market: 156

156 Features: This five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in West Vancouver is striking with its breathtaking ocean views.

This five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in West Vancouver is striking with its breathtaking ocean views.

Listing price: $24,800,000

HouseSigma estimated sale price: $21,457,097

Days on market: 52

52 Features: With five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, this resort-style mansion has so many cool features you’d never need to leave your house to have fun.



With five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, this resort-style mansion has so many cool features you'd never need to leave your house to have fun.

Listing price: $24,880,000

HouseSigma estimated sale price: $21,820,316

Days on market: 329

Features: This seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom Shaughnessy home is replete with marble and has an incredible outdoor pool area.

Listing price: $24,990,000

HouseSigma estimated sale price: $19,995,432

Days on market: 205

Features: Modern luxury in the countryside with an eye-catching timbre structure, this mega-mansion in Langley has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Modern luxury in the countryside with an eye-catching timbre structure, this mega-mansion in Langley has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Listing price: $24,998,000

HouseSigma estimated sale price: $22,455,164

Days on market: 115

Features: This 100-year-old home in Shaughnessy with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms is in a hidden enclave inside an exclusive community.

Listing price: $26,800,000

HouseSigma estimated sale price: $20,452,131

Days on Market: 52

52 Features: This ultra-modern luxurious mansion in Shaughnessy is very private. It has seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and was built in 2019.

This ultra-modern luxurious mansion in Shaughnessy is very private. It has seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and was built in 2019.

Listing price: $28,800,000

HouseSigma estimated sale price: $25,637,372

Days on market: 1

1 Features: This five-bedroom, nine-bathroom architect-designed Shaughnessy mansion is like a modern take on the kinds of homes built by Vancouver’s wealthiest people 100 years ago in this same neighbourhood.

Listing price: $28,800,000

HouseSigma estimated sale price: $24,833,973

Days on market: 78

78 Features: With six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, this big Shaughnessy mansion looks old-school but was built in 2015.