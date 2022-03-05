Million Dollar Listing star had a whirlwind 24 hours in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Celebrities are always popping in and out of Vancouver, but there was one Bravo TV star that touched down recently just for business.

In an Instagram post on Friday, March 4, reality tv star and real estate agent Fredrik Eklund from the show Million Dollar Listing made a flurry of posts from his short trip to Vancouver.

“Incredible 24 hours in beautiful Vancouver with our newest developer (WestBank) — you know I’m the biggest real estate nerd so to see all of these incredible architectural masterpieces (and massive sell-outs) is so excited to me,” he wrote in his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny)

In his Instagram stories, it looked like he was touring a WestBank show room. The developer is well known in the city for adding Vancouver House to the city skyline and for the anticipated Oakridge redevelopment.

He snapped some pics of some of the most breathtaking model buildings in the WestBank portfolio, as well as some fashion pieces like an original Andy Warhol with Versace dress. And, he even grabbed some fries before he got on a flight home.

Since Eklund said he’s partnering with WestBank it’s possible we see more of the real estate mogul in the city moving forward. It would make sense for him to be in the city, because most listings here are million dollar listings!

Daily Hive reached out to WestBank for more information and will update this story.