The $5 million price tag on this piece of iconic west coast architecture seems like a small price to pay for a piece of history.

West Coast Modern realtor Trent Rodney shared a behind-the-scenes look of the Starship House with Daily Hive. This Arthur Erickson-designed home, formerly known as Catton House, sits on the cliff edge above Horseshoe Bay.

Rodney says this is his favourite home he’s sold. “There was immediate reaction as soon as I uploaded photos of the house onto our Instagram page,” he said.

Take a look at what makes this home so spectacular:

West Coast Modern says the home was carved from a bluff in West Vancouver’s luxurious Eagleridge neighbourhood.

The home epitomizes mid-century modern design and is still stylish more than 50 years after its construction.

The interior of the home is incredibly bright and airy. Unique angles and architectural lines make you feel like you’re in a modern art gallery rather than a home.

There’s plenty of outdoor space as well, with giant wooden decks on three sides of the home.

The so-called Starship house looks ready for flight perched on the cliff edge. Its dramatic angular roofline and shape are evocative of an alien spacecraft.

Built in 1967, this sculptural cedar house is truly one of a kind. It has two levels, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms.

Arthur Erickson’s designs play a huge part in the overall look and feel of modern Vancouver. In addition to private homes, he also designed iconic public buildings like SFU Campus, the Museum of Anthropology, and the BC law courts.

Check out the listing now and watch the video to tour the space for yourself.