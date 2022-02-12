Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

A Look Inside: A $24.8M Langley French countryside mega-mansion (VIDEO)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Feb 12 2022, 11:42 pm
A Look Inside: A $24.8M Langley French countryside mega-mansion (VIDEO)
Nick Costantino and Karren Winther

There’s a massive property for sale in Metro Vancouver that will transport you to the French countryside.

The 40-acre equestrian estate at 21394 16 Avenue in South Langley is listed by realtors Nick Costantino and Karren Winther for $24,800,000. It’s gated off and secluded, making it a “completely private Shangri-La,” reads the listing.

From the main chateau-like home to the private golf course and indoor horse riding ring, this compound is a dream for horse-lovers.

Langley

Nick Costantino and Karren Winther

Langley

Nick Costantino and Karren Winther

According to the listing, the 7,300 square foot main home is two years old with five bedrooms.  It has a gleaming, white exterior and a round-about driveway encircling a large fountain. Immediately, you feel like you’ve arrived in Provencal France.

In the back of the home, there’s a large covered patio, perfect for outdoor living even if it drizzles.

Inside the two-story home, you’ll find an airy great room with a wood structure that’s equal parts rustic and modern.

Langley

Nick Costantino and Karren Winther

Langley

Nick Costantino and Karren Winther

Langley

Nick Costantino and Karren Winther

Langley

Nick Costantino and Karren Winther

Langley

Nick Costantino and Karren Winther

The home has a large gourmet kitchen with marble counters, a separate wok kitchen, a media room, a gym, a wine tasting room, a library, and separate nanny quarters.

Langley mansion

Wine Tasting Room – Nick Costantino and Karren Winther

Langley mansion

Nick Costantino and Karren Winther

Langley mansion

Nick Costantino and Karren Winther

Langley mansion

Nick Costantino and Karren Winther

Langley mansion

Nick Costantino and Karren Winther

Langley mansion

Nick Costantino and Karren Winther

Langley mansion

Nick Costantino and Karren Winther

Langley mansion

Nick Costantino and Karren Winther

Spacious, bright, and full of light — the home’s modern French estate look makes for an elegant home.

Aside from the main house, there’s also a guest suite, an outdoor pool, a detached workshop, and a barn. Of course, there’s a helicopter landing area and tennis courts, too.

And, there’s a 700 yard, three-hole golf practice course with the final hole on a small island in a manmade lake on the property.

Langley mansion

Nick Costantino and Karren Winther

Langley mansion

Nick Costantino and Karren Winther

Langley mansion

Nick Costantino and Karren Winther

What would you do if you had this multi-million dollar equestrian estate all to yourself?

Check out the full listing to learn more, and watch the video for an even closer look.

SUBSCRIBE FOR ALL REAL ESTATE STORIES
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Real Estate
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT