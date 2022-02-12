A Look Inside: A $24.8M Langley French countryside mega-mansion (VIDEO)

There’s a massive property for sale in Metro Vancouver that will transport you to the French countryside.

The 40-acre equestrian estate at 21394 16 Avenue in South Langley is listed by realtors Nick Costantino and Karren Winther for $24,800,000. It’s gated off and secluded, making it a “completely private Shangri-La,” reads the listing.

From the main chateau-like home to the private golf course and indoor horse riding ring, this compound is a dream for horse-lovers.

According to the listing, the 7,300 square foot main home is two years old with five bedrooms. It has a gleaming, white exterior and a round-about driveway encircling a large fountain. Immediately, you feel like you’ve arrived in Provencal France.

In the back of the home, there’s a large covered patio, perfect for outdoor living even if it drizzles.

Inside the two-story home, you’ll find an airy great room with a wood structure that’s equal parts rustic and modern.

The home has a large gourmet kitchen with marble counters, a separate wok kitchen, a media room, a gym, a wine tasting room, a library, and separate nanny quarters.

Spacious, bright, and full of light — the home’s modern French estate look makes for an elegant home.

Aside from the main house, there’s also a guest suite, an outdoor pool, a detached workshop, and a barn. Of course, there’s a helicopter landing area and tennis courts, too.

And, there’s a 700 yard, three-hole golf practice course with the final hole on a small island in a manmade lake on the property.

What would you do if you had this multi-million dollar equestrian estate all to yourself?

Check out the full listing to learn more, and watch the video for an even closer look.