Vancouver Shaughnessy mansion slashed $10M off its asking price (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
|
Oct 9 2021, 1:51 pm
You don’t often hear about Vancouver real estate going on sale, but one of Shaughnessy’s most eye-catching properties is practically $10 million off.

In February 2019, Daily Hive Urbanized reported that this Shaughnessy mansion for sale was listed for a staggering $44 million by Manyee Lui with Macdonald Realty. Then, BC Assessment put the property’s value at $17,063,000 for its 2021 assessment.

Now, the new realtor of the property tells Daily Hive Urbanized there’s a new asking price. Daniel Tan with Angell Hassman has listed 1233 Tecumseh Avenue on the market for $33,990,000.

Take a look and see what the peak of luxury looks like in Vancouver’s wealthy Shaughnessy neighbourhood.

Surrounded by a tall and thick hedge for privacy, there are seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms across its two buildings – the main house and the accessory house. There’s a massive koi pond on the property in the middle of a Japanese-inspired garden and the landscaping alone cost upwards of $3 million.

According to the property’s architect, they wanted to create a design that preserved the existing heritage house from 1922 while adding to it in a “complementary architectural form that responds to the styling cues of the older building’s character.”

Their design was developed to “create a flexible, innovative design that respects the rich heritage of the First Shaughnessy district.”

There are lots of amenities like a gym, an entertainment room, an impressive aquarium, a home theatre, and a steel and glass cellar for wine and cognac.

You’ve got pretty much everything you need here, no reason to leave the house!

In the basement, a glass wall looks into the koi pond – a feature so unique that a specialized team from Las Vegas came to install it.

Here’s what it looks like inside the rest of the property:

Blending both modern and traditional styles, this impressive world-class home might not be on the market long after a $10 million price reduction.

