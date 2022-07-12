A gorgeous mansion in the mountains around Whistler, British Columbia, is for sale.

If you’ve ever dreamed about living in the mountains, you can now make that dream a reality, but it’ll cost you a fortune and then some.

Based on a few real estate listing websites, 5462 Stonebridge Drive might be the most expensive listing in Canada at $39,000,000. This more than doubles the assessed value of the home which, as of July 1, 2021, sits at $16,979,000.

Listed by Engel & Volkers Whistler, this six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home that was built in 2010 offers 8,700 sq ft of space. It also features 7.265 acres of land.

The Zoocasa listing describes the home as a “modern mountain architectural masterpiece.”

It’s hard to disagree.

Pictures highlight how difficult of a build this must have been, as the masterpiece of a home seamlessly integrates into its rocky surroundings.

The blending of modern architecture and nature extends throughout the design of the home.

This mountain mansion is a decent distance away from the noise and traffic of Whistler Village, but still close enough if you needed to make a visit to the city centre.

The mansion is located high up above Lake Alta and offers stunning unobstructed views of the beautiful Whistler area.

Did we mention the stunning infinity pool yet?

Parts of the design make it look like a house you’d see in a modern sci-fi film.

Nearly every room offers a scenic view of beautiful BC, including the kitchen.

If you had a spare $40 million laying around, would you invest in this mountain mansion?