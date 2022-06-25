Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

A Look Inside: $24.8M resort-style Shaughnessy mansion (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jun 25 2022, 8:50 pm
faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate

Imagine living in a home that felt like an oasis, so you never want to go on vacation.

This Shaughnessy mansion is listed with faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate at $24.8 million, and it’s like you’re in a private luxury resort.

This five-bedroom, nine-bathroom home was built in 2018. At 9,950 square feet, it sits on a massive 26,581 square foot corner lot with plenty of resort-style amenities.

Let’s take a look inside and see what makes it feel like every day’s a vacation day:

shaughnessy mansion

faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate

shaughnessy mansion

faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate

shaughnessy mansion

faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate

The home is like a mullet – business in the front and party in the back. From the front of the home, it seems like a pretty average Shaughnessy mansion.

But looking at the back of the home, it’s clear that this is a special property. From the cabana and pool to the basketball court, the outdoor living spaces are incredible.

The interiors are worth exploring, too.

shaughnessy mansion

faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate

shaughnessy mansion

faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate

shaughnessy mansion

faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate

shaughnessy mansion

faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate

shaughnessy mansion

faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate

shaughnessy mansion

faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate

shaughnessy mansion

faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate

With an understated California modern look, including subdued neutral colours and rich natural wood floors, this home is approachable and comfortable.

There’s an expansive great room, a dining room, an office, a chef’s kitchen and a secondary kitchen.

Additional clerestory windows seem to add an abundance of light to every corner of the home.

shaughnessy mansion

faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate

shaughnessy mansion

faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate

shaughnessy mansion

faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate

The spacious primary suite comes with a host of unique features and a breathtaking ensuite bathroom.

There are dual dressing rooms, a soaker tub, custom electric black-out blinds, a rainfall shower, a built-in fireplace, plus a special soaker tub.

faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate

shaughnessy mansion

faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate

Elsewhere in the home you can find an attached garage, a gym, a game and media room with a bar plus a golf simulator.

Finally, let’s end our tour outside.

shaughnessy mansion

faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate

shaughnessy mansion

faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate

shaughnessy mansion

faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate

The landscaped grounds with gardens surround a private, south-facing terrace and yard with a hot tub, ozone swimming pool, cabana, and games court.

It’s the kind of space you’d have to share with fellow travellers at a luxury resort, but it can be all yours for just under $25 million.

