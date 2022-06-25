A Look Inside: $24.8M resort-style Shaughnessy mansion (PHOTOS)

Imagine living in a home that felt like an oasis, so you never want to go on vacation.

This Shaughnessy mansion is listed with faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate at $24.8 million, and it’s like you’re in a private luxury resort.

This five-bedroom, nine-bathroom home was built in 2018. At 9,950 square feet, it sits on a massive 26,581 square foot corner lot with plenty of resort-style amenities.

Let’s take a look inside and see what makes it feel like every day’s a vacation day:

The home is like a mullet – business in the front and party in the back. From the front of the home, it seems like a pretty average Shaughnessy mansion.

But looking at the back of the home, it’s clear that this is a special property. From the cabana and pool to the basketball court, the outdoor living spaces are incredible.

The interiors are worth exploring, too.

With an understated California modern look, including subdued neutral colours and rich natural wood floors, this home is approachable and comfortable.

There’s an expansive great room, a dining room, an office, a chef’s kitchen and a secondary kitchen.

Additional clerestory windows seem to add an abundance of light to every corner of the home.

The spacious primary suite comes with a host of unique features and a breathtaking ensuite bathroom.

There are dual dressing rooms, a soaker tub, custom electric black-out blinds, a rainfall shower, a built-in fireplace, plus a special soaker tub.

Elsewhere in the home you can find an attached garage, a gym, a game and media room with a bar plus a golf simulator.

Finally, let’s end our tour outside.

The landscaped grounds with gardens surround a private, south-facing terrace and yard with a hot tub, ozone swimming pool, cabana, and games court.

It’s the kind of space you’d have to share with fellow travellers at a luxury resort, but it can be all yours for just under $25 million.