Jul 21 2022, 11:34 pm
2910 Park Lane, West Vancouver (Realtor.ca)

Finding a stunning home in West Vancouver isn’t out of the ordinary, but this oceanfront property located at 2910 Park Lane is next level.

A group called Propertygrams, which does virtual tours of properties around the world, has made 2910 Park Lane the focus of a recent video.

According to Propertygrams, Park Lane is the Point Grey of West Vancouver, and the stunning oceanfront home features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.  It has also been listed for nearly $10 million over the assessed value of the home, which is $14,023,000.

It calls 2910 Park Lane the “most beautiful high bank waterfront luxurious residence ever built.”

Listed by Holly Calderwood, the single-family house was built in 2008. It features a whopping land size of 20,581 square feet, while the home itself features 8,686 square feet of space.

2910 Park Lane, West Vancouver (Realtor.ca)

Outside of the amazing resort-style infinity pool, the home also features covered heated decks and a jacuzzi.

2910 Park Lane, West Vancouver (Realtor.ca)

The home also has unbelievable views of the Burrard Inlet.

2910 Park Lane, West Vancouver (Realtor.ca)

Imagine eating dinner at this table with views of the mountains and the Burrard Inlet.

2910 Park Lane, West Vancouver (Realtor.ca)

The home has been built to the highest building earthquake specifications. Limestone hardwood and in-floor heating are featured throughout the gorgeous property.

It also features an amazing Poggenpohl “dream kitchen.”

2910 Park Lane, West Vancouver (Realtor.ca)

2910 Park Lane, West Vancouver (Realtor.ca)

2910 Park Lane, West Vancouver (Realtor.ca)

Setting the mood would be easy at 2910 Park Lane thanks to Litetouch motorized blinds covering the floor-to-ceiling windows.

2910 Park Lane, West Vancouver (Realtor.ca)

The listing states that millions have been spent on custom millwork and geothermal and mechanical systems.

west vancouver oceanfront home

2910 Park Lane, West Vancouver (Realtor.ca)

If you need to do laundry, the property features three separate laundry rooms.

2910 Park Lane, West Vancouver (Realtor.ca)

The home also features a guest suite and a professional music studio.

2910 Park Lane, West Vancouver (Realtor.ca)

west vancouver oceanfront home

2910 Park Lane, West Vancouver (Realtor.ca)

2910 Park Lane, West Vancouver (Realtor.ca)

west vancouver oceanfront home

2910 Park Lane, West Vancouver (Realtor.ca)

2910 Park Lane, West Vancouver (Realtor.ca)

2910 Park Lane, West Vancouver (Realtor.ca)

