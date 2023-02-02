More than 20 FREE things to do around Metro Vancouver this February

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

February fun without breaking the bank!

Here are 24 free things to do in Vancouver this month, including VMF Winter Arts 2023, The Lantern City, Family Day and more.

One-Time Only Events and Activities

What: The second Vancouver Winter Pride Festival, happening from February 18 to 26 at venues across the city, is a celebration of the intersections of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

Attendees can look forward to exciting and interactive events curated to honour the existing celebrations in February, including Black History Month and BC Family Day.

When: February 18 to 26, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events. Tickets and full details at vancouverpride.ca

What: Kick off your Family Day long weekend with the Soda Shop Motown Party at Hollywood Theatre. The shindig will feature non-stop Motown Hits and the Best of the ’50s and ’60s with DJs Flipout, Christian Flores and Justin Gradin.

When: February 17, 2023

Time: 10 pm to 2 am

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Vancouver Public Library hosts a discussion on how BC’s Black community uses social media to organize, connect and celebrate online. The conversation at the Central Branch features Dr. Handel Kashope Wright, the director of UBC’s Centre for Culture; Balqees Jama, an SFU student in Communications and International Studies and one of Canada’s Top 100 Black Women to Watch; and Debbie Forbes, a community organizer, SFU film graduate, public speaker and moderator.

When: February 15, 2023

Time: 6:30 to 8 pm

Where: Montalbano Family Theatre on level 8 of the Central Library – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, advance registration required

What: Dragon Boat BC hosts the Year of the Rabbit Olympic Village Community Festival to kickstart the celebrations of its 35th anniversary. The free public event features live entertainment, information on dragon boat teams recruiting new members, and vendors showcasing a variety of traditional Lunar New Year items. You can also learn details about Dragon Boat BC’s community programs and events for the upcoming year.

When: February 5, 2023

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: Creekside Community Centre – 1 Athletes Way, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Place des Arts invites guests of all ages to immerse themselves in art. Tour the not-for-profit arts education centre, then take part in the drop-in style activities inspired by the content and/or mediums in the current exhibitions.

When: February 5, 2023

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: Place des Arts – 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam

Cost: Free, register online

What: Surrey Archives hosts guest speaker Yasin Kiraga Misago, president of the African Descent Society of BC for a free virtual presentation. During the one-hour talk, Misago will explore BC.’s early history of African descent, which dates back to 1858, as well as discuss Surrey’s African diaspora story.

When: February 9, 2023

Time: 6:30 to 7:30 pm

Where: Online via Microsoft Teams

Cost: Free, advance registration required

What: Powell Street Festival Society is hosting the new Setsubun Festival at Oppenheimer Park on Sunday, February 5. The free event will feature live performances, a community meal, and more.

The new outdoor festival takes place from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm and is highlighted by ceremonial Taiko drumming and a Sacred Fire in collaboration with elder Veronica. Attendees will also enjoy a Paueru Mashup lesson and community dance led by Vancouver-based Company 605,

When: February 5, 2023

Time: 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park – 400 Powell Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The third annual VMF Winter Arts is transforming public spaces across downtown Vancouver into interactive, open-air galleries featuring augmented reality (AR) art and lights. The popular event also features a variety of exciting festivities and happenings to add to your seasonal schedule.

When: February 16 to 26, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: Coquitlam Heritage hosts its fourth annual Black History Month Family Day. Guests will hear live music from a variety of African musical traditions and styles, discover booths from community partners, and try African-inspired treats

The free, all-ages event will also feature face painting, balloon animals, and selfie opportunities with a princess.

When: February 18, 2023

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: Victoria Community Hall – 3435 Victoria Drive, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Some of Canada’s biggest musicians are coming to Vancouver this week for a free festival celebrating the ocean, and you can see them perform live at Jack Poole Plaza.

The Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5) is hosting the first Ocean Festival on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. The family-friendly outdoor event features hands-on activities, storytelling and concerts on the main stage, and more.

When: February 3 and 4, 2023

Time: 3 to 8 pm (Friday), 12 to 8 pm (Saturday)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is hosting this month’s Community Days on Sunday, February 12, with complimentary admission for BC residents from 10 am to 5 pm.

The popular event will feature live performances, local food vendors, arts & crafts, Tea Club with Teakan, Custom Calligraphy by Master Calligrapher Jiangang Su, and more.

When: February 12, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden — 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Rockband Karaoke is a free event presented by Bonus Stage that features a massive 1,400-song catalogue to choose from.

Singers and gamers of all skill levels are welcome to dive into the Rockband catalogue full of hits from the 1960s to 2010s. Genres include Classic Rock, Metal, Hip Hop, Reggae, Country, Pop and more.

When: February 4, 2023

Time: Pre-registration at 5:45 pm, event from 6 to 9:30 pm

Where: The Rec Room at The Amazing Brentwood – 1920 Willingdon Avenue #Unit 2106, Burnaby

Admission: Free, register online

What: BC Black History Awareness Society presents a live-streamed conversation with award-winning novelist Esi Edugyan. The two-time Scotiabank Giller Prize winner and internationally bestselling author will discuss her book, Out of the Sun: On Race and Storytelling with the live and live-streamed audience. The event will also feature musical performances and a Q&A session.

When: February 21, 2023

Time: 5 to 7 pm

Where: Online

Cost: Free, though donations are being accepted. Purchase online

What: Admission to the Museum of Vancouver (MOV) is free for Family Day and visitors are invited to discover the local stories featured in its History Galleries and feature exhibitions. Explore A Seat at the Table: Chinese Immigration and British Columbia, All We Want Is More: The Tobias Wong Project, and That Which Sustains Us and Spirit Journeys: Walking with Resilience, Wellbeing and Respect.

Guests can also register for scheduled programming with local storytellers during the Family Day event.

When: February 20, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Museum of Vancouver — 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, scheduled programming requires either registration or purchase of a ticket

What: The Society of We Are Canadians Too has created an iconic installation for Lunar New Year at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (North Of The Vancouver Art Gallery). From now until February 7, gigantic lanterns designed by Métis artist Phyllis Poitras-Jarrett, Malaysian-born and Vancouver-based mural artist and illustrator Arty Guava, South Asian artist and sociology professor Angela Aujla, and linguists, artists, and culture keepers Ocean Hyland and Jesse Recalma will be showcased.

When: Now until February 7, 2023

Where: Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery) – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Recurring Events and Activities Community Jam at The Improv Centre What: The Improv Centre welcomes performers of all levels to get up onstage with professionally trained improvisers at its free monthly community jam. The 18+ event features theatre exercises, improv games and scenes, and more during the fun, interactive jam. When: The last Saturday of every month. The next event is on February 25, 2023.

Time: 3:30 to 5:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free Bill Reid Gallery – Free Admission Day What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more. Guests can visit Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month. When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation Vancouver Art Gallery – By Donation Evenings What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions currently on display, including Guud san glans Robert Davidson: A Line That Bends But Does Not Break, Jin-Me Yoon’s About Time, and a SPOTLIGHT feature on Heiltsuk artist KC Hall. Vancouver Art Gallery offers admission with a minimum $5 donation every Tuesday evening from 5 pm to 8 pm. Any support you can provide the gallery is helpful towards its operations. Admission is also free for children and youth up to 18 years old, as well as gallery members and caregivers of persons with disabilities. When: Every Tuesday evening

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation, minimum $5. Admission is also free for children and youth up to 18 years old, as well as gallery members and caregivers of persons with disabilities.

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink has reopened for the season. Skating is free for all ages for those who bring their own skates. Those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee, and helmets are mandatory for anyone under the age of 12.

The rink has an indoor skate rental, a cafe area, and an outdoor patio with heaters.

When: Open daily until the end of the season

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (Sunday to Thursday), 9 am to 11 pm (Friday and Saturday. Holiday hours vary

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)

What: Until the end of winter, skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. And fun can be had no matter the weather, as a retractable roof covers the Shipyards Skate Plaza.

Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free, with the former being mandatory for skaters under the age of 12.

When: Daily until the end of winter

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE, skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 25, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers’ Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 30, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods. There will also be live music and hot coffee and food to enjoy.

When: Every Sunday until April 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody