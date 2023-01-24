EventsConcerts

Electro-pop queen Dragonette is coming to Vancouver this spring

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jan 24 2023, 8:36 pm
Electro-pop queen Dragonette is coming to Vancouver this spring
Dragonette/Live Nation
A Juno and SOCAN Award winner is “Fixin’ To Thrill” Vancouver music fans with her live concert this spring.

Canadian electro-pop act Dragonette has announced her new Twennies Tour is coming to Hollywood Theatre in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 4.

It will be Dragonette’s first tour since 2017, and fans can pick up tickets when they go on sale Friday, January 27, at 10 am. The North American tour is also stopping in London, Ontario; Portland, Oregon; and Brooklyn, New York, among other cities.

 

Dragonette, the professional moniker for acclaimed artist and songwriter Martina Sorbara, is beloved for worldwide hits like “Pick Up the Phone,” “Let it Go,” and the chart-topping “Hello” with Martin Solveig. The spring North American tour is in support of Twennies, her latest studio album, released last fall.

Dragonette

Dragonette/Facebook

The Toronto-based act has collaborated with some of the world’s top DJs, including Basement Jaxx, Kaskade, and Galantis. Dragonette has also toured with Duran Duran, New Order, Ke$ha, and Miike Snow and performed to massive crowds at Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Glastonbury, and Lollapalooza.

Sorbara is also a longtime priority writer with Sony/ATV publishing and has helped write songs for a diverse lineup of stars, including Keith Urban, Cyndi Lauper, and Carly Rae Jepsen with The Knocks.

Dragonette’s Twennies Tour

When: April 4, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: $30 for 19+ General Admission. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 am

