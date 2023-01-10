Vancouver Winter Pride Festival returns to heat up the city next month

Wintertime is heating up around the city as the Vancouver Pride Society (VPS) announced the return of a popular series of events beginning next month.

The second Vancouver Winter Pride Festival, happening from February 18 to 26 at venues across the city, is a celebration of the intersections of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

Attendees can look forward to exciting and interactive events curated to honour the existing celebrations in February, including Black History Month and BC Family Day. Tickets and full details will be released on Monday, January 16 at vancouverpride.ca.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Pride (@vancouverpride)

You might also like: BC's largest public LEGO exhibition returns to Richmond this spring

Tiesto headlines a returning Insomnia Festival this March

Unleash your inner rockstar at a free Rockband Karaoke night next month

“Our community deserves to thrive throughout the year. Winter Pride is all about collaboration and warm celebrations,” said Allison Dunne, co-executive director of Vancouver Pride, in a release. “This year, you will experience dance, drag, art, comedy, education, poetry and more. Our events will be indoor and outdoor, ticketed and free, all ages and 19+ to accommodate the diversity of our community in Vancouver.”

Winter Pride kicks off with the Unicorn Disco on February 18. The glittery dance party features a lineup of international and local drag talent, vogue performers and DJs ready to get the party started.

This year’s festivities also include Periodt: Black Queer Poetry Slam showcasing black queer poets, and Chosen Family Day, a free event that brings together people of all ages to celebrate with their loved ones.

Vancouverites can enjoy non-stop laughs at The Winter Pride Comedy Extravaganza, curated by Comedy Here Often?, and then experience a Game of Thrones meets Devil Wears Prada clash at the Wintour is Coming Ball in partnership with Van Vogue Jam.

“The Winter Pride season is another wonderful opportunity to build connections and relationships that keep us strong and supported as individuals,” Dunne added. “Let the love keep you warm this Winter Pride.”

When: February 18 to 26, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events. Tickets and full details will be released on January 16 at vancouverpride.ca.

Daily Hive is a proud partner of Vancouver Pride Society